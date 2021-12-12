‘Huge’, ‘Common sense prevailing’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react as significant managerial development shared

Johnnie Jackson is set to be named as the Charlton Athletic manager on a permanent basis, with an announced expected in the coming week.

He'll be permanent boss, that's the main thing. I'd expect it to get announced next week. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) December 12, 2021

The former player has been in charge on a temporary basis since Nigel Adkins was dismissed earlier in the campaign after an awful start to the season.

And, the side have been transformed under the guidance of Jackson, as they have gone from the relegation zone to the top half after a fine run, which includes a 2-0 success over Cambridge United yesterday.

Therefore, it has seemed inevitable to most neutrals that Jackson would get the job but no confirmation has arrived.

However, taking to Twitter, reporter Rich Cawley stated that the 39-year-old is going to be given the role permanently, with that decision to be announced over the next seven days.

As you would expect, it was the news that Charlton fans have wanted to hear and here we look at the reaction to the update…

Stop this.. it’s just taken time as all contract negotiations do. https://t.co/uETcQWQWV9 — Zech Tyler |♿️| #WeThe15 (@zechmix) December 12, 2021