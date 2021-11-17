‘Huge’, ‘Brilliant’ – These West Brom fans react as significant player update shared

West Brom have confirmed that Conor Townsend has signed a new deal to remain at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2025.

Brilliant news, @conortownsend93! 🙌 Our No.3 has penned an extension which runs until the summer of 2025. — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) November 17, 2021

The left-back, who has had to fill in at a centre-back on occasions this season, has been a very consistent performer for the Baggies over the past 18 months, impressing with his energy and quality down the flank.

Townsend’s importance to the team has remained the same since Valerien Ismael appointed, with the former Scunthorpe man having featured in every league game this season.

Therefore, Albion have moved to secure the long-term future of the 28-year-old, with news of his contract extension announced this evening.

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

As you would expect, this update went down very well with the fans who recognise that Townsend has become an important player who will be key to the side moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from a section of the support on Twitter…

YES! Incredible bit of news, can't wait for him to be back at LWB — 🇧🇷 Moura (@ftbl_mouraa) November 17, 2021

Great stuff — Albion News & Opinions (@albion_gaming) November 17, 2021

Brilliant news 👍🏼👍🏼 — Ian Dickinson (@Ianfatbudgie) November 17, 2021

Fantastic news 😁🔵⚪️ — Dawn (@Dawn_Baggies) November 17, 2021

Huge — Angus (@anguswba) November 17, 2021

Well deserved hope he’s had a massive pay rise to. — Terry smith (@Tezsmith1878) November 17, 2021

Massively deserved. The improvement over the last 18 months has been outstanding 👏🏻 — Jamie Rossiter (@Jay89R) November 17, 2021