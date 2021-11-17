Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Huge’, ‘Brilliant’ – These West Brom fans react as significant player update shared

Published

21 seconds ago

on

West Brom have confirmed that Conor Townsend has signed a new deal to remain at The Hawthorns until the summer of 2025.

The left-back, who has had to fill in at a centre-back on occasions this season, has been a very consistent performer for the Baggies over the past 18 months, impressing with his energy and quality down the flank.

Townsend’s importance to the team has remained the same since Valerien Ismael appointed, with the former Scunthorpe man having featured in every league game this season.

Therefore, Albion have moved to secure the long-term future of the 28-year-old, with news of his contract extension announced this evening.

As you would expect, this update went down very well with the fans who recognise that Townsend has become an important player who will be key to the side moving forward.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from a section of the support on Twitter…


Article title: 'Huge', 'Brilliant' – These West Brom fans react as significant player update shared

