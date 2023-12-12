Highlights
- Stoke City sacked Alex Neil after a string of poor results, showing the need for a change in management strategy.
- The club's problems run deeper than just the manager, with a lack of success and inconsistent managerial appointments over the past five years.
- Stoke must make the right appointment this time and create the right environment for a coach to succeed, as another bottom half finish seems likely.
This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...
Stoke City made the decision to sack Alex Neil following their 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, which left them two points above the relegation zone.
Stoke City sack Alex Neil
The former Sunderland chief was named as the Potters’ boss in August last year, and he endured a tough first campaign, as the side finished 16th in the table.
However, as he had inherited the group, there was some sympathy for Neil, so he oversaw a huge turnover of players in the summer window to really put his mark on the squad.
But, the defeat to Wednesday was a fourth on the bounce, so the pressure was building, and it was announced on Sunday evening that Neil had departed.
Stoke’s Alex Neil gamble backfires
As mentioned, Neil was given freedom to make major changes to the group, with Ciaran Clark’s arrival on a free transfer in October the 19th new face since the end of last season.
|
Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings
|
Player Name
|
Signed From
|
Loan/Permanent
|
Wouter Burger
|
FC Basel
|
Permanent
|
Ryan Mmaee
|
Ferencvaros
|
Permanent
|
Joon-ho Bae
|
Daejeon Hana
|
Permanent
|
Ben Pearson
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Permanent
|
Nikola Jojic
|
Mladost
|
Permanent
|
Andre Vidigal
|
Maritimo
|
Permanent
|
Daniel Johnson
|
Preston North End
|
Permanent
|
Enda Stevens
|
Sheffield United
|
Permanent
|
Michael Rose
|
Coventry City
|
Permanent
|
Wesley Moraes
|
Aston Villa
|
Permanent
|
Mehdi Leris
|
Sampdoria
|
Permanent
|
Lynden Gooch
|
Sunderland
|
Permanent
|
Junior Tchamadeu
|
Colchester United
|
Permanent
|
Sead Haksabanovic
|
Celtic
|
Loan
|
Ki-Jana Hoever
|
Wolves
|
Loan
|
Luke McNally
|
Burnley
|
Loan
|
Mark Travers
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Loan
|
Chiquinho
|
Wolves
|
Loan
|
Ciaran Clark
|
N/A
|
Permanent
Therefore, the group is all his own players, and Stoke fan pundit Ben explained to FLW why that is a real concern for the club, as he criticised both Neil and the board for the way this has played out, as well as urging for a different strategy moving forward.
“Alex Neil going is a huge blow for Stoke. The owner was all-in on him coming to the club, and had a big reset over the summer, which was catered for Neil.
“The fact we’ve lost him 20 games into the season following a horrendous run of results, since he’s come in to be honest, is appalling. We’ve had so many managers over the years that have failed, so there’s something else at the club, and I think the approach to how we recruit managers and players, and map out our vision, needs to change.”
Stoke’s issues continue since Premier League relegation
Whilst Neil clearly didn’t do a good enough job, the problems run deeper at the Bet365 Stadium.
Since their relegation from the Premier League, the Potters have had five full seasons in the Championship, and they’re yet to record a top-half finish.
That is simply unacceptable when you consider the money that has been put into the team, and the owners will no doubt be furious.
Yet, they have to take their share of the blame, as the managerial appointments haven’t been good enough, and it’s been a cycle of failure for the past five years.
Stoke must get this appointment right
It feels as though this has been said time and again in recent years, but this does feel like a pivotal appointment, and it will be interesting to see if Stoke decide to go down a different route.
On paper, the likes of Neil, Gary Rowett, Nathan Jones and Michael O’Neill all looked like sensible calls, but nothing has worked.
Stoke City manager search latest: Graham Potter update, John Eustace, Dean Smith and Paul HeckingbottomStoke City are looking for a new manager after Alex Neil departed the club on Sunday
So, as stated above, it shows the issue at Stoke isn’t just the manager, so the club need to think about what else they must do to create the right environment to allow a coach to succeed.
They have a squad that should be capable of much more, but, another bottom half finish looks inevitable, and it could get worse this season.