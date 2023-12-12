Highlights Stoke City sacked Alex Neil after a string of poor results, showing the need for a change in management strategy.

The club's problems run deeper than just the manager, with a lack of success and inconsistent managerial appointments over the past five years.

Stoke must make the right appointment this time and create the right environment for a coach to succeed, as another bottom half finish seems likely.

Stoke City made the decision to sack Alex Neil following their 1-0 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, which left them two points above the relegation zone.

The former Sunderland chief was named as the Potters’ boss in August last year, and he endured a tough first campaign, as the side finished 16th in the table.

However, as he had inherited the group, there was some sympathy for Neil, so he oversaw a huge turnover of players in the summer window to really put his mark on the squad.

But, the defeat to Wednesday was a fourth on the bounce, so the pressure was building, and it was announced on Sunday evening that Neil had departed.

As mentioned, Neil was given freedom to make major changes to the group, with Ciaran Clark’s arrival on a free transfer in October the 19th new face since the end of last season.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan Ciaran Clark N/A Permanent

Therefore, the group is all his own players, and Stoke fan pundit Ben explained to FLW why that is a real concern for the club, as he criticised both Neil and the board for the way this has played out, as well as urging for a different strategy moving forward.

“Alex Neil going is a huge blow for Stoke. The owner was all-in on him coming to the club, and had a big reset over the summer, which was catered for Neil.

“The fact we’ve lost him 20 games into the season following a horrendous run of results, since he’s come in to be honest, is appalling. We’ve had so many managers over the years that have failed, so there’s something else at the club, and I think the approach to how we recruit managers and players, and map out our vision, needs to change.”

Stoke’s issues continue since Premier League relegation

Whilst Neil clearly didn’t do a good enough job, the problems run deeper at the Bet365 Stadium.

Since their relegation from the Premier League, the Potters have had five full seasons in the Championship, and they’re yet to record a top-half finish.

That is simply unacceptable when you consider the money that has been put into the team, and the owners will no doubt be furious.

Yet, they have to take their share of the blame, as the managerial appointments haven’t been good enough, and it’s been a cycle of failure for the past five years.

Stoke must get this appointment right

It feels as though this has been said time and again in recent years, but this does feel like a pivotal appointment, and it will be interesting to see if Stoke decide to go down a different route.

On paper, the likes of Neil, Gary Rowett, Nathan Jones and Michael O’Neill all looked like sensible calls, but nothing has worked.

So, as stated above, it shows the issue at Stoke isn’t just the manager, so the club need to think about what else they must do to create the right environment to allow a coach to succeed.

They have a squad that should be capable of much more, but, another bottom half finish looks inevitable, and it could get worse this season.