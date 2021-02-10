Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Huge blow’, ‘Made of glass’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans react as irritating player update emerges

8 mins ago

Sunderland missed the chance to move back into the play-off positions in League One, as they fell to a frustrating defeat to Shrewsbury Town. 

Aiden O’Brien gave Lee Johnson’s side the ideal start on the night, as he opened the scoring for the Black Cats. But Shrewsbury fought their way back into the game in the second-half and their pressure told relatively quickly.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell equalised for the hosts, before Harrison Chapman put Shrewsbury into the lead for the first time in the match after 67 minutes.

Sunderland were unable to find the equaliser to take points from the match, in a defeat that certainly didn’t go down well with the Stadium of Light faithful judging by their reactions on social media at full-time.

The Black Cats were also dealt a frustrating injury blow early on in this match, with defender Jordan Willis having to be replaced by Dion Sanderson after just seven minutes of the contest.

Willis has made 19 appearances in total for Sunderland, but is likely for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with Lee Johnson revealing that the defender has ruptured his patella.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to react to this frustrating injury update on Willis.

