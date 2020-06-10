‘Huge blow’ – Key Leeds United setback detailed ahead of June 21st: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Phil Hay has revealed that Jean-Kevin Augustin has suffered a fresh injury setback ahead of Leeds United’s return to Championship action.

The 22-year-old has made only three appearances for Leeds since joining from Red Bull Leipzig in January, with a hamstring problem limiting him to only 50 minutes of Championship action so far.

The Frenchman has been working hard throughout the lengthy break from EFL action to get himself up to match fitness and in shape, ready to help Leeds get over the line in the race for automatic promotion.

But Hay has now revealed that, ahead of Leeds’ trip to Cardiff City in less than two weeks’ time, Augustin has suffered a recurrence of his hamstring strain.

It remains to be seen how long this fresh injury problem sidelines Augustin for, but regardless, it’s news that Leeds fans would not have wanted to hear ahead of the EFL’s restart by any means.

Here, the FLW team discuss how big of a blow this is for Leeds…

Ned Holmes

This is hugely frustrating news for Leeds on both a short and long-term basis.

All the talk has been that Augustin is fit and raring to go to provide some well-needed support and competition for Bamford in the run-in.

Bielsa is going to be rather short of striking options without the Frenchman and hamstrung in what he can do to change games with substitutions if things aren’t going right.

On a long term basis, it’s been reported that Leeds have an obligation to buy the 22-year-old for a large fee if they’re promoted and it looks as though they might have to do that having seen him play just three competitive games.

The run-in looked the perfect time for Augustin to prove himself but it looks as though he won’t get that chance now.

George Harbey

This is massively frustrating news for Leeds and it’s even more frustrating work for Augustin, who has been working so hard to get back up to full match fitness and sharpness over the past two months.

Leeds fans will be desperate to see him in action and scoring goals as he has been unable to do that thus far, but you have to see that this news doesn’t sound good and you can’t see him playing any more games between now and the end of the season.

It would also be a risk if Leeds were to sign him permanently for big bucks as they are yet to see how he’s fit into the team yet, which could be risky for the long-term.

Above all, it puts massive pressure on Patrick Bamford, and if he gets injured between now and the end of the season, where do Leeds turn to?

Jacob Potter

This is a huge blow for Leeds.

Augustin has looked sharp from what I’ve seen on social media, and the Elland Road faithful would have been eager to see him at his best when competitive action got back under way.

If he is to be ruled out for a few games, then it leaves Marcelo Bielsa with a lack of options in attacking areas, which will be a concern.

Tyler Roberts is a good enough option to challenge Patrick Bamford for his starting spot though, and I think they’ll have to make do with what they’ve got.

I do question whether Augustin’s injury worries will impact any potential permanent move for the striker in the summer transfer window though