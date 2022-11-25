“Huge blow for the Robins” – Rangers join race for Bristol City star previously linked with Celtic: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers are the latest club to join the race for Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that the Glasgow giants are plotting a move for the 22-year-old in January.

Their report states that Rangers are in the market for a forward in January and that Semenyo, currently at the World Cup with Ghana, is ‘very high’ on their list of targets.

Semenyo has previously been linked with Rangers’ rivals Celtic, as well as Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

The 22-year-old’s contract expires next summer, but the club do have an option to extend it for a further year.

With the above in mind, we asked our FLW writers how much of a blow it would be for Bristol City to lose their man in January.

Justin Peach

It will be a huge blow for the Robins should they lose Semenyo.

Obviously, he will bring in some much needed funds for the club, and considering they recently posted more losses, the finances of a potential deal will go a long way.

However, for the team, Semenyo has the potential be the best player in their side. He accumulated 20 goal contributions in just 31 games last season which is an astonishing amount considering the teams inconsistency.

Whilst he’s had a slow start to this season, partly down to a shin injury in pre-season, losing his goal and creative output could have a major impact on the Robins’ season.

Ned Holmes

Losing Antoine Semenyo in January would be a blow for Bristol City, there is no doubt about that.

The 22-year-old has a really bright future ahead of him so it would be gutting for Robins fans to see the academy product leave before he’s really reached his ceiling at Ashton Gate.

There is the short-term concerns as well. While Semenyo hasn’t been at his best in recent months, he was phenomenal last season and possesses an explosiveness that defenders in the Championship simply can’t handle.

If he can rediscover the form and consistency he showed last term then he will be a key player for City in the latter part of the 2022/23 campaign.

Getting sucked into a relegation battle is a concern and Semenyo would be a real asset if that does happen.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Undoubtedly it would be a big loss for Bristol City were they to lose Semenyo in January.

Although he has not been as potent so far this campaign having been eased back in following a summer injury, he showed last season what an attacking threat he can be.

Eight goals and 12 assists in 31 appearances is nothing to be sniffed at, and losing a player capable of producing such numbers would be concerning from a Bristol City perspective.

Indeed, I do think the Robins should try and keep hold of him until the end of the season at the very least, exercising their option for a further year in the process.

With the club currently 18th in the Championship, they surely need to try and keep hold of any players of quality for the second half of the season.