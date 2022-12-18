Huge bid arrives for Joao Pedro: 2 nightmare scenarios Watford will want to avoid in the January transfer window

Watford are a side looking to get themselves into the automatic promotion race in the Championship.

Whether or not they do that could depend on the business that the club does in the January transfer market.

Indeed, we have already seen the likes of Ismael Kone and Matheus Martins sign and set to arrive in January, but who else is going to be coming through the door?

Equally, just as important as bringing in new arrivals could be keeping hold of the club’s current stars, with plenty of transfer interest surrounding them at present.

With that said, below, FLW discusses two nightmare scenarios the Hornets will want to avoid next month.

Huge Joao Pedro bid arrives and forces the club to sell

Having been the subject of a bid in the region of £30-35 million back in the summer, Watford did incredibly well to keep hold of Joao Pedro beyond last summer’s transfer deadline.

However, there have been reports in recent weeks that suggest Newcastle United could once again come knocking.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Watford players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 RICHARLISON YES NO

The Hornets number 10 has since signed a new deal at Vicarage Road until 2028, which strengthens Watford’s hand when it comes to any potential January bids, and there is no doubt they will want to keep hold of him until at least the end of the season.

However, if a huge bid were to arrive, it would be a nightmare scenario as it could lead to the player pushing for a move, or it may be such a figure that the club have to consider moving him on mid-season.

Either would have a drastic impact on Watford’s chances of automatic or play-off promotion this season.

Ismaila Sarr departs

Like Joao Pedro, Sarr was also the subject of a deal away from Vicarage Road in the summer, but in the end, the transfer to Aston Villa fell through.

In fairness to Sarr, he has got his head down since, but now, Villa are said to be back in for him, along with Crystal Palace and Everton.

Watford’s hand with Sarr is far weaker than with Joao Pedro, with the Senegalese winger only contracted at Vicarage Road until 2024.

That means a big bid could tempt the Hornets to cash in now, as they will likely have to do that in the summer anyway.

Of course, losing a player of Sarr’s ability, and one who has shown himself capable of almost single-handedly dragging the club to promotion previously would be a big loss for Slaven Bilic’s side.