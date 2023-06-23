Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Everton striker Ellis Simms would be an excellent signing for Stoke City as they joined the race for his signature this summer.

According to Football Insider, Stoke, Ipswich Town and Sunderland have made approaches to sign Simms, while The Northern Echo claim that Sheffield Wednesday also have a "strong interest".

The Potters are said to be "extremely interested" in the 22-year-old and a move to the bet365 Stadium would see him reunite with manager Alex Neil, who brought him to Sunderland last July.

Simms enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Black Cats last season, scoring seven goals and registering two assists in 17 appearances before being recalled by Everton in January.

He scored once in 11 appearances for the Toffees after his return to the club to help Sean Dyche's side to Premier League survival, but most of his minutes came as a substitute.

Simms has one year left on his contract at Goodison Park and he could be sold this summer, although no decision has yet been made and it will depend on whether Dyche can bring in attacking reinforcements.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes Simms would be a good addition for the Potters, but predicted that it could be tough for them to compete with Ipswich's financial resources should the Tractor Boys make a bid.

"Stoke City have joined the long list of Championship clubs interested in signing Ellis Simms, the centre forward from Everton," Palmer said.

"Simms was recalled by Everton after his successful loan spell at Sunderland in December.

"It seems unlikely that he will be offered a new contract by his parent club, he's entering the last year of his contract so Everton will listen to offers.

"Alex Neil, the current Stoke boss, took him to Sunderland in July, but if, as reported, Ipswich Town are preparing a significant offer for Ellis, neither Sunderland or Stoke will be able to compete with their financial muscle.

"Whoever gets Ellis' signature will gain a huge asset, of that there is no question."

Would Ellis Simms be a good signing for Stoke City?

It is difficult to disagree with Palmer that Simms would be an excellent addition for the Potters.

Stoke are in need of reinforcements in the forward areas this summer, particularly considering the struggles of Dwight Gayle last season and Simms demonstrated his ability at Championship level during his temporary stint with Sunderland.

Simms thrived in his short time under Neil at Sunderland and the prospect of working with the Scotsman again could be tempting.

The Sun claimed earlier this month that Ipswich have made a £3.5 million bid for Simms and while that figure was later said to be wide of the mark, as Palmer says, it could be difficult for the Potters to match the Tractor Boys financially.