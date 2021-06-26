Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Huge’, ‘Another excellent addition’ – These Ipswich Town fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Published

7 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Macauley Bonne, with the striker signing on a season-long loan from Queens Park Rangers.

The 25-year-old joined the R’s ahead of the previous campaign after an impressive year in the Championship with Charlton, but he couldn’t maintain that form for the R’s.

In total, he managed just three goals from 34 appearances for the Londoners, who were happy to let Bonne depart as Mark Warburton reshapes his squad for next season.

And, he has joined the Tractor Boys, with the League One outfit announcing his arrival on Saturday evening.

Despite his struggles in the past 12 months, Bonne is considered a coup for the Suffolk outfit as he has impressed with the Addicks and Leyton Orient over the years and there is a hope that he can add goals to Paul Cook’s side in the third tier.

Article title: ‘Huge’, ‘Another excellent addition’ – These Ipswich Town fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

