‘Huge’, ‘Another excellent addition’ – These Ipswich Town fans are delighted as transfer confirmed

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Macauley Bonne, with the striker signing on a season-long loan from Queens Park Rangers.

Welcome to #itfc, Macauley! — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 26, 2021

The 25-year-old joined the R’s ahead of the previous campaign after an impressive year in the Championship with Charlton, but he couldn’t maintain that form for the R’s.

In total, he managed just three goals from 34 appearances for the Londoners, who were happy to let Bonne depart as Mark Warburton reshapes his squad for next season.

And, he has joined the Tractor Boys, with the League One outfit announcing his arrival on Saturday evening.

Despite his struggles in the past 12 months, Bonne is considered a coup for the Suffolk outfit as he has impressed with the Addicks and Leyton Orient over the years and there is a hope that he can add goals to Paul Cook’s side in the third tier.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his signing from Twitter…

Great addition to the squad. — Mike 'Mr Sparkles' (@MikeSparkes2) June 26, 2021

Promotion claxon — Samuel Sheppard (@Azyerrr) June 26, 2021

Two big, champ signings in two days. Should pave the way for others. We'll done Ashton 👏👏 — _Switch ➕➖=➗✖️ (@Fpltractorboy) June 26, 2021

Another excellent addition, can’t wait to see an Ipswich boy fire us to promotion. Welcome @MBonne9 🔵⚪️ #ITFC https://t.co/dDMwzFuKa3 — Matt Francis (@MattWHF) June 26, 2021

HUGE — Craig (@CraigyCraigo23) June 26, 2021

Signings coming thick and fast now!! Welcome 💙 — Jacob Farrow (@JacobFarrow15) June 26, 2021

Lovely!!! And Ashton saying another one or two soon — Steve (@SteveITFC) June 26, 2021