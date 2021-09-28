Huddersfield’s Sorba Thomas delivers five-word message following Wales call-up

After a blistering start to the season, Sorba Thomas has been rewarded for his performances at Huddersfield Town with a first ever international call-up.

A former member of the West Ham United academy, Thomas was plucked from non-league Boreham Wood in January 2021 by the Terriers after 77 appearances for the Hertfordshire side.

The 22-year-old was blooded into the team by Carlos Corberan courtesy of seven league appearances off the bench in the 2020-21 season, but he did enough in pre-season to impress and earn himself a starting berth to open the current campaign.

Playing in a variety of wide positions including as a wing-back and an inside forward, Thomas was the surprise star of the first month of the Championship season, scoring once and assisting four times which saw him pick up the division’s Player of the Month award.

And after making his national allegiances clear, Thomas has finally been noticed by Wales as he has been called up for the first time by Cymru for their October international matches.

Thomas qualifies through his mother being born in Newport and in a social media message he’s announced his delight at finally getting the chance to appear for the country.

DREAM HAS BECOME A REALITY❤️ https://t.co/uCV5fxITyU — Sorba Thomas (@SorbaThomas) September 28, 2021

The Verdict

Despite Wales having a lot of talent out wide in their squad – even without Gareth Bale for these fixtures – Thomas’ inclusion is a deserved one.

He was named the Championship’s Player of the Month after showcasing his talents in August, with his crossing abilities in particular impressing a whole host of people.

The likes of David Brooks, Brennan Johnson and Daniel James are his competition at the moment which is a lot of talented individuals, but Thomas will have all the confidence in the world right now that he can go and make an immediate impact on the international scene.