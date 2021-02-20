Huddersfield’s position over move for 28-year-old free agent revealed

Huddersfield Town have discussed a move for Yaya Sanogo but have yet to make a move for the striker, a report from Yorkshire Live has revealed.

Having been unable to complete a deal for a striker late in the January transfer window, the Terriers now look to be searching the free agent market in search of potential attacking recruit.

Now it seems though they have identified a potential candidate to fill that role, although it appears there is still some way to go before a deal is agreed.

According to this latest report, Huddersfield have discussed Sanogo as a potential option in the free agent market, but have yet to make a definite decision on whether or not to try and sign the former Arsenal forward, while it has been suggested that issues around a work permit could make any possible deal harder to complete.

Sanogo has been a free agent since the end of last season, when he left Toulouse following their relegation from the French top-flight, having scored 16 goals in 72 appearances in all competitions for the club during a three-year spell.

Huddersfield currently 19th in the Championship table, five points clear of the relegation zone going into their clash with promotion chasing Swansea City at the John Smith’s Stadium this afternoon.

The Verdict

You have to wonder whether this would be a move worth making for Huddersfield, even if they are able to.

Following some poor form and a disappointing return in front of goal recently, it does feel as though they could benefit from adding some attacking firepower to their side if possible.

But given his individual goals return has not exactly been convincing over his career, and the fact that he is unlikely to be match fit having not played for quite some time, you do wonder whether Sanogo will be able to make the required impact at The John Smith’s Stadium.

As a result, it could be argued that the Terriers may be better off looking elsewhere as they aim to solve their goalscoring issues quickly.