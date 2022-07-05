Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien shares focused message as Nottingham Forest speculation bubbles away

Huddersfield Town have seen Carlos Corberan’s squad return for pre-season training this week, with the likes of Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo involved in that despite speculation surrounding each of their futures.

Failure to win promotion to the Premier League last season means that Town are at risk of losing their top talent, with perhaps the most intense speculation following O’Brien around.

That’s nothing new given the pattern of the last few transfer windows, with plenty of top-flight interest in the 23-year-old.

The latest club to be linked is Nottingham Forest, with Alan Nixon reporting over the weekend that a £10m move could be on the cards following Forest’s promotion to the Premier League at the expense of Town.

O’Brien, though, has returned to pre-season training and is shutting out the background noise, sharing an image of himself on Instagram, alongside the simple caption: “Nice to be back out on the grass.”

O’Brien, 23, made 46 appearances across the Championship and play-offs last season, scoring three times and registering three assists.

The homegrown talent was a key part of Corberan’s squad’s run to the play-off final and, at Wembley, was denied one of two penalty appeals Huddersfield had in the game.

The Verdict

To O’Brien’s credit he’s very good at shutting out the background noise of a transfer window.

He’s about as focused as they come in the Championship, particularly with the level of noise that often surrounds him.

This might well be the window that O’Brien leaves Huddersfield, but he won’t let that impact the club’s pre-season preparation or his own.

He deserves big credit for that.

Thoughts? Let us know!