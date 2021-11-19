Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien makes ‘fiesty’ West Brom claim

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien has claimed tomorrow’s Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion will be “fiesty and end to end”.

With the November international break over, the Terriers are back in action on Saturday as they face West Brom at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Carlos Corberan’s side will be hoping for their first win since October but it won’t be easy given they’re hosting the third-placed Baggies.

Under Valerien Ismael, Albion have been notorious for their direct style of play and it seems Huddersfield are expecting a battle tomorrow in West Yorkshire.

Speaking to club media, O’Brien provided his prediction on tomorrow’s game and indicated what needed to be done to ensure the Terriers had success.

He said: “West Bromwich Albion will be a game that’s fiesty and end to end.

“Karlan’s one of their most dangerous players, but they have some fantastic players.

“We’ll need to be stopping all 11 players.”

Huddersfield are set to be without experienced midfielder Jonathan Hogg for tomorrow’s game due to a thigh injury.

Albion, meanwhile, are expected to have midfield duo Alex Mowatt and Jake Livermore back fit for the trip to face the Terriers.

The Verdict

Teams now know what they’re going to get when they face West Brom and O’Brien is right to summarise it as “a game that’s fiesty and end to end”.

Huddersfield are going to have to show their resolve and grit if they’re going to get a result against Ismael’s Baggies.

The home side might be boosted by the pressure that is starting to build on the French coach due to Albion’s inconsistent form of late and his direct style of play.

A win for the Terriers tomorrow would likely increase frustration amongst the West Brom fanbase and catapult Corberan’s men into the top six.

There’s an awful lot to play for.