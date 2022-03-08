Huddersfield’s Carlos Corberan makes Nottingham Forest admission after FA Cup defeat

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has admitted that Nottingham Forest “are a good team” and that “in some moments they were better than us” after the Reds knocked his side out of the FA Cup last night.

With the draw for the quarter-finals done last week, the Championship pair knew that a victory would secure them a home tie against Liverpool in the next round of the competition.

The Terriers got off to the perfect start when Tom Lees nodded them ahead from a corner after 13 minutes but Forest struck twice in eight minutes to take a 2-1 lead into the break.

Huddersfield were unable to overturn the deficit in the second half, meaning their FA Cup run ended at The City Ground and the Reds progress to the quarter-finals.

Speaking to club media after the game, Corberan issued his verdict on Forest and how the game had played out.

He said: “We know they are a good team and in some moments they were better than us.

“We both had two big chances in the first half. They scored their two and we only got one.

“We wanted to keep going in the cup, but we now must learn from the experience.”

The Spanish coach added: “We wanted to dominate the ball tonight, but their pressing in the first half was better than our transition – we didn’t use the ball well enough.

“That’s why we changed the plan in the second half.”

Huddersfield’s focus will now shift back to the race for the promotion, with the Yorkshire club climbing to second in the Championship table on the weekend.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Corberan’s assessment of what was a fairly even game, though the Reds were the deserving winners in the end.

Forest capitalised on their chances better than the Terriers in the first half but could’ve put the game to bed had Djed Spence and James Garner found the net from good opportunities.

The Reds’ reward is a visit from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in 12 days’ time while Huddersfield’s full focus now shifts back to the Championship.

They’ve been excellent of late and will hope that last night’s defeat doesn’t halt their momentum.