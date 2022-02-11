Huddersfield’s Carlos Corberan issues Tino Anjorin injury update following January arrival

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has confirmed that January recruit Tino Anjorin is still being assessed by Chelsea’s medical staff and has not yet linked up with the Terriers squad.

Having already signed Levi Colwill from the Blues earlier in the season, Huddersfield used the link-up with the European champions once again to secure attacking midfielder Anjorin until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 20-year-old joined Russian top flight side Lokomotiv Moscow during the summer on a loan deal but last played for them at the end of October.

That was due to a fractured metatarsal suffered in training and despite having the option to make the deal permanent, Lokomotiv instead allowed the youngster to return to England to ply his trade at the John Smith’s Stadium for the rest of the season.

Corberan had already confirmed previously that Anjorin will join his new team-mates when he’s in the final stages of his recovery, but as we reach the middle of February that has still yet to happen and it remains to be seen when he will be given the all-clear.

The Verdict

After performing at a high standard for Chelsea’s under-23’s, Anjorin deserved a shot at a top league in Europe and he may have been flourishing now if not for an untimely injury.

What is Lokomotiv’s loss though is Huddersfield’s gain though – when he gets onto the pitch that is.

The Terriers were missing some kind of flair or spark against Preston North End in midweek and that’s where the 20-year-old could come in and provide the cutting edge.

It may be a number of weeks or even a month before Anjorin debuts for Huddersfield but he could still play a crucial part in helping the club into the play-offs at the end of the season.