Huddersfield’s Carlos Corberan drops Leeds United transfer hint

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan has hinted that he may look to sign players from former club Leeds United in the summer window.

The Spaniard was appointed as the Terriers boss in July, leaving Leeds where he had served as one of Marcelo Bielsa’s assistants and the U23s coach.

After a disappointing 2019/20 campaign, Corberan will be looking to make improvements to the squad ahead of the next Championship season – which begins on the 12th of September – and it appears he may look to Elland Road to help him do that.

Huddersfield have been linked with a move for Whites midfielder Robbie Gotts already and, speaking to the Yorkshire Post recently, their new boss hinted that signing players from his former club was certainly an option.

He said: “In the market, some opportunities can arrive from Leeds, some can arrive from League One and other opportunities can come out of England. We will be open and analyse every decision we have to make.

“For me, one of the keys for the success of the season is that we try to make the best decisions. We have spent a lot of time with the sporting director and working with him to try and analyse the opportunities in the market very well and make the squad strong.”

Corberan led Leeds U23s to the 2018/19 National Development League title, so he knows better than anyone that there are some talented players coming through at the Yorkshire club.

Danny Ward is the only signing that the Terriers have made so far this summer but you’d imagine that the Spaniard will be keen to add further reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

The Verdict

Huddersfield will likely love to hear the way Corberan is talking about transfers but the hint about the Whites is no real surprise given Corberan’s previous role.

The Spaniard had success with Leeds U23s and it makes a lot of sense for him to move for players that he trusts as he looks to shape his squad.

It’s a move that should please the Whites as well, giving some of their talented young players the chance to go out on loan and get first-team football under their belt.