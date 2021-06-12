Huddersfield update hands advantage to Sunderland, Birmingham and others in Wolves transfer race

Links between Huddersfield Town and Wolves centre-back Dion Sanderson are not an accurate reflection of the club’s present stance, according to Yorkshire Live.

The 21-year-old impressed while on loan at Sunderland last term – winning the fans’ young player of the year award – but with just a year left on his current deal it is understood that Wolves are ready to cash in on him, with £2 million the fee touted.

The Northern Echo has reported that a string of EFL clubs are interested, including Birmingham City, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Stoke City, and the Terriers.

However, Yorkshire Live has since poured cold water on the links between Huddersfield and Sanderson.

The local outlet claims it is unlikely that the Terriers will be among the sides in pursuit of the defender, with the link said to be a remnant of previous reports and not an accurate reflection of the stance presently held by the club.

It’s been a busy summer for Huddersfield, who have made five new signings already – all of them free transfers.

The Verdict

This is undoubtedly a boost for Sunderland, Birmingham, and the other clubs in pursuit of Sanderson.

Huddersfield have moved quickly to make signings this summer but it seems the rest of the pack chasing the defender don’t have to worry about them snapping him up soon.

The 21-year-old’s quality in possession could’ve made him a fantastic addition to Carlos Corberan’s squad but it seems it’s not to be for the time being.

£2 million may seem a larger fee in the current circumstances but for a player with Sanderson’s potential, it could prove to be a bargain.