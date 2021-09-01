Huddersfield transfer stance on Isaac Mbenza becomes clearer with European transfer windows still open

Huddersfield Town remain hopeful that they can offload winger Isaac Mbenza in the next week with some transfer windows still open in Europe, per the Yorkshire Post.

The Terriers signed the Frenchman in 2018 initially on loan, but they were obligated to make the deal permanent the following summer, by which point they had been relegated to the Championship.

Mbenza hardly featured in 2019-20 but Carlos Corberan’s arrival at the club gave the forward a reprieve, and he ended up playing 36 Championship matches last season, scoring five times in the process.

The option in the 25-year-old’s contract was triggered but Huddersfield have been trying to find a buyer for Mbenza all summer, and with the English transfer window and many others across Europe slamming shut yesterday there was no clubs willing to come forward.

All hope isn’t lost though as the Yorkshire Post have noted that several countries, including Ukraine, Russia and Turkey, can still make signings from dates ranging from tomorrow until next Wednesday.

The Terriers may have to keep Mbenza until January though if they cannot find a buyer in the next week but the club are said to be hopeful that they can get his wages off the books.

The Verdict

Huddersfield’s decision to extend Mbenza’s contract after a solid season at the John Smiths Stadium looks to have backfired for now.

It would have made more sense now to just let Mbenza depart on a free if he was not going to be in Corberan’s plans – the club could have saved a lot in wages if they do not end up finding a Russian or Turkish buyer in the coming days.

If his head is screwed on then Mbenza could probably make an impact in the Championship – five goals and seven assists last season proves that there is a talent there.

However the fact he’s been training alone this summer may mean there’s no way back at Huddersfield for Mbenza and we now just have to wait and see how the next week plays out and if he can get fixed up elsewhere in Europe.