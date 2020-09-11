Report details update on Leeds United man’s stalling EFL move

Huddersfield Town’s move to sign Robbie Gotts on loan from Leeds United has ‘vanished’, according to a report from the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Leeds won promotion from the Championship last season and are now preparing for life in the Premier League, with a meeting at Liverpool awaiting them tomorrow.

However, for Gotts, it didn’t appear that he was part of the immediate plans at Elland Road and a loan was on the cards.

Quiz: 6 of these Huddersfield Town facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Huddersfield Town's record attendance at the John Smith's Stadium was against Manchester City. True or false? True False

As per the YEP, the move to Huddersfield was ‘on the radar’ for the midfielder, but that’s now vanished again and Gotts has been involved in Leeds’ pre-season fixtures.

Carlos Corberan is, of course, now in-charge of the Terriers, with the former Leeds coach taking his first steps into senior management.

He oversaw Gotts’ development at Elland Road in the under-23s, whilst he encouraged Marcelo Bielsa to hand the 20-year-old a sniff of senior football last year.

Gotts started Leeds’ FA Cup defeat to Arsenal back in January 2020, whilst he also stepped off the bench to make his Championship debut in a 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City in June.

The Verdict

This is interesting news.

Gotts looked set to leave Leeds this summer on loan and Huddersfield seemed the perfect destination for him.

Corberan, you would expect, will still be keen on the talented 20-year-old, but maybe he’s having to wait on Leeds getting another body in.

Bielsa’s squad is hardly flush with senior players, but with a month of the window remaining, there could be movement in both Huddersfield and Leeds.

Thoughts? Let us know!