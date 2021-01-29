Huddersfield Town submit transfer offer for 10-goal EFL striker

Huddersfield Town could be set to bolster their striking options as they have made a £250,000 bid for Walsall striker Elijah Adebayo, according to Football Insider.

Carlos Corberan has been lacking in the centre forward department all season, with just Fraizer Campbell and Danny Ward to choose from – the latter of whom has suffered yet another injury.

With that being the case, it seems paramount that the Spaniard brings in some fresh competition for the experienced Campbell, and it could come in the form of Adebayo.

The 23-year-old, a Fulham academy graduate, has been in hot form for Walsall in League Two this season, scoring 10 goals in 25 games for the Saddlers.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Adebayo is a physical presence which is something that Huddersfield have been lacking all season, and with the Terriers on a winless run of four league games, Corberan needs someone up-top to fire in some goals and also bring others into play.

Walsall had to release an official statement earlier in the week to deny reports that they had agreed a fee with any club for Adebayo, amid strong interest from Scottish side Hearts.

Their manager Robbie Neilson confirmed that Adebayo was his number-one target this month, but the Edinburgh club ended their interest and opted for a similar but more experienced figure in former Blackpool man Armand Gnanduillet.

That has left the door open for other clubs to get involved in the race for Adebayo, who is out of contract this summer, and Hearts terminating their interest in him may have done him the world of good as Huddersfield’s bid may tempt other Championship clubs to also make a move.

The Verdict

With Adebayo likely to not cost that much more than the fee Huddersfield have initially offered, it is a low-risk move for any second tier club to take a punt on the striker.

He combines a physical presence with a knack for goalscoring and for a man of his size, Adebayo can move quick enough to make an impact at the level he could be moving up to.

Huddersfield are in desperate need of a player of Adebayo’s ilk, and they will be hoping their transfer bid will not alert others or else it could become a real auction between them and potentially some league rivals in the next few days.