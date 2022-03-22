Huddersfield Town’s two most underwhelming signings from the last 5 years and why – Do you agree?

Huddersfield Town are vying for a promotion place this season under Carlos Corberan.

The Terriers have done extremely well to compete so high up the Championship table after their 20th place finish last season.

Huddersfield are currently 4th in the table, four points clear of the chasing pack outside the play-off places.

A 17-game unbeaten run in the league propelled them into an automatic promotion fight with Bournemouth.

But back to back defeats to Millwall and the Cherries in recent games has seen them slide behind Luton Town and six points behind the top two places.

It would be an unlikely return to the Premier League for Corberan’s side as they have out-performed most pundits’ pre-season predictions.

It has only been three seasons in the Championship for the club since their relegation from the top flight in 2019.

Here are two underwhelming signings that have come into the club in the last five years…

Alex Pritchard

The former Norwich City man arrived in Huddersfield’s first season as a Premier League team in 2018.

A move in January saw him leave the Canaries for a fee understood to be £12 million.

The forward made 14 appearances and scored one goal as David Wagner’s side maintained their place as a top flight club.

But a disappointing second season saw him play 30 times and only score twice as the side were handily relegated back to the second division.

In the Championship, Pritchard featured 36 times over two seasons, starting only 16 games and scoring no goals.

Pritchard now plys his trade with Sunderland in League One having left the club at the start of the season.

Terence Kongolo

Kongolo arrived with high expectations in the summer of 2018 from Monaco after spending a season with the club on loan.

The Dutch defender helped Huddersfield stay up during that initial stint from the French club.

Huddersfield made him their most expensive ever signing on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Kongolo was quite the disappointment after his first good season before becoming a permanent member of the team.

Kongolo played 32 times as Huddersfield were relegated.

The now 27-year old only featured 11 times in the Championship before moving to Fulham in January 2020 for the remainder of the campaign on loan.

Huddersfield finally rid themselves of Kongolo when Fulham agreed a £4 million fee in October of that same year.

The club made a significant loss on their initial investment and ended up back in the Championship despite their willingness to spend.