Huddersfield Town’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Where are they now?

Huddersfield Town are enjoying a fine season in the Sky Bet Championship, with a lot to play for heading into the run-in.

Carlos Corberan will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of David Wagner and lead the club to an unlikely promotion, with 2021/22 proving to be a welcome change from recent seasons where the club’s sole focus has been on retaining their Championship status.

One key component of Huddersfield’s impressive season has been Chelsea loanee, Levi Colwill, who has taken immaculate strides into first-team football at the heart of defence either in a three-man unit of a flat back-four.

The teenage centre-back has chipped in with two important goals that see him onto the list of Town’s youngest goalscorers on record.

But, where does he rank? We list the 10 youngest Huddersfield goalscorers here (as per transfermarkt) and take a brief look at what they’re up to now: