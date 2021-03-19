Huddersfield Town’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Did you know this?

Huddersfield Town were reliant on an own goal from Callum Paterson on Wednesday evening to secure them a point against Sheffield Wednesday in the Sky Bet Championship.

Carlos Corberan’s side have found goals hard to come by this season in the Championship, struggling since Josh Koroma picked up a long-term hamstring injury in December.

Fraizer Campbell has led the line well, but returned just seven goals this season. Yaya Sanogo has been signed on a free transfer, but has failed to score yet for the club and missed a penalty in a goalless draw with Cardiff City.

On the topic of goalscorers, we’ve taken a look at a few of the youngsters that have gone before this pool of players Corberan has, ranking the top 10 youngest ever goalscorers for the Terriers.

