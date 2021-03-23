Huddersfield Town’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Huddersfield Town continue to try and find their feet under Carlos Corberan in the Sky Bet Championship.

Corberan has the task of steadying the ship at the John Smith’s Stadium, as the Terriers continue to acclimatise to life outside the Premier League after a memorable two-year stay in the top-flight.

As you look through Huddersfield’s record signings it is unsurprising to see that it coincides with that spell in the Premier League.

The Terriers splashed modest cash looking to compete with the riches of the Premier League, some of which they are still suffering from in a way.

Plenty of the 10 most expensive signings the club have made are still kicking around, whilst others are still very fresh in the memory.

