Huddersfield Town News

Huddersfield Town’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

Published

43 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town continue to try and find their feet under Carlos Corberan in the Sky Bet Championship.

Corberan has the task of steadying the ship at the John Smith’s Stadium, as the Terriers continue to acclimatise to life outside the Premier League after a memorable two-year stay in the top-flight.

As you look through Huddersfield’s record signings it is unsurprising to see that it coincides with that spell in the Premier League.

The Terriers splashed modest cash looking to compete with the riches of the Premier League, some of which they are still suffering from in a way.

Plenty of the 10 most expensive signings the club have made are still kicking around, whilst others are still very fresh in the memory.

Click on the following slide to see at who ranks No.10 on this particular list, and what he’s up to now…


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

