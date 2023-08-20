Huddersfield Town will hope the 2023/24 Championship season can be filled with more positives than negatives.

The Terriers had a very poor campaign last season, and it was only the appointment of Neil Warnock as manager until the end of the season that secured their Championship status for another campaign.

The club hasn’t had a good start to the new season, with all three games in the league and cup ending in defeats.

But the Terriers faithful will hope that Warnock will be able to work his magic, as he always does, and lift the club further up the division.

The defeats suffered this season will have had an impact on the win percentage of Warnock’s reign at the Yorkshire side. Therefore, that got us thinking at Football League World about who are Huddersfield’s top 10 best managers in order of their win percentage.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Ian Ross – 43.66%

Huddersfield’s tenth-highest manager with the best win percentage is former Scottish player and manager Ian Ross.

Not many younger Terriers fans will remember Ross’ time at the club, as he had a short spell in charge between 1992 and 1993.

Ross managed 71 games during his tenure, of which 31 led to wins, which gave him a win percentage of 43.66%. Out of those 71 games, Huddersfield only lost 16 times.

9 David Steele – 43.71%

David Steele managed Huddersfield way back in their history, as he was in charge from September 1943 to June 1947.

Like Ross, Steele originated from Scotland and was also a footballer before moving into management, playing 186 times for Huddersfield.

Steele went into management and managed Huddersfield 167 times, and with the team picking up 73 wins, he got a win percentage of 43.71.

8 Jack Chaplin – 43.97%

Huddersfield’s eighth-highest manager with the best win percentage is Jack Chaplin, and he managed the club in a three-year spell that started in August 1926 and lasted until May 1929.

Chaplin was another manager who managed over 100 games, as he led the Terriers to 62 wins in 141 games, giving him a win percentage of 43.97.

During his playing career, Chaplin played for the likes of Dundee, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City. But he only took charge of one club in management, and that was Huddersfield.

7 Arthur Fairclough – 44.48%

Arthur Fairclough is one of Huddersfield’s longest-serving managers, as he managed 281 games from April 1912 to December 1919.

Fairclough managed Barnsley, Huddersfield, and Leeds United during his managerial career. He won silverware at both Barnsley and Leeds, but he did lay the groundwork at Huddersfield for the next manager to succeed.

Fairclough picked up a win percentage of 44.48% during his time at the club.

6 Tom Johnston – 47.30%

Tom Johnstone is Huddersfield’s sixth-best manager when it comes to win percentage at the club.

Johnston was with the Terriers from December 1975 to July 1997, and during that time, he took charge of the team on 74 occasions. His time at the club was pretty successful, as he won 35 games, which meant he had a win percentage of 47.30%.

5 Lee Clark – 48.59%

In this list of ex-managers, Lee Clark is the most recent to manage Huddersfield Town.

The 50-year-old is at number five, having managed the club for 177 games between 2008 and 2012.

During those matches, Clark picked up a win percentage of 48.59%. Clark guided the Terriers to third place in the 2010/11 League One season, with the Terriers falling short in the playoff final against Peterborough United that season.

Clarke went on to continue his managerial career after Huddersfield, managing at Birmingham City, Blackpool, Bury, and Kilmarnock before having a stint abroad.

4 Herbert Chapman – 48.97%

Coming in at four, is Herbert Chapman, who may be considered one of, if not Huddersfield Town's, most successful managers.

Chapman managed the club from March 1921 to June 1925, and during that time he took charge of 194 games, with the club collecting 95 wins.

That meant he had a win percentage of 48.97%, and those wins were enough to see him guide Huddersfield to title success in Division 1.

3 Ambrose Langley – 50.77%

Ambrose Langley was in charge of Huddersfield before Chapman took the reins. Langley was in charge from December 1919 to March 1921.

Despite only being in charge of 65 games, Langley won 33 of them, and that gave him a win percentage of 50.77%.

Langley’s time at the club will be considered a great success, as he won promotion from the second division to the first in the 1919/20 season, which set the foundations for the success in the top flight that followed. Langley also guided Huddersfield Town to FA Cup success in 1922.

2 Cecil Potter – 54.55%

In second place for having the best win percentage as Huddersfield Town manager is Cecil Potter.

Potter was in charge during the 1920s, as he came after Herbert Chapman. Potter was in charge from July 1925 to August 1926.

He took charge of 44 games and guided the Terriers to 24 wins, which meant he had a win percentage of 54.55%.

Potter was also another manager who helped guide Huddersfield to trophy success, as the club won the first division title, their third in three consecutive seasons.

1 Ted Magner – 59.52%

Now, as we are looking at win percentage, Huddersfield Town’s most successful manager based on that is Ted Magner.

He was in charge of the club for just over a year, which started in June 1942 and ended in September 1943, it was in the time of the second World War.

He took charge of 42 Huddersfield games and won 25 of them, which gave him an impressive win percentage of 59.52%. The Football League was suspended at this time, so Magner didn’t manage to win any trophies, but at this current time, he still stands as having the best win percentage over 20 games in charge.