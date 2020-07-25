Huddersfield Town’s transfer policy revealed as ex-Leeds figure begins work

Huddersfield Town’s recently appointed head coach Carlos Corberan will have the final say on player transfers at the club this summer.

In a move almost as shocking as Danny Cowley’s dismissal, Huddersfield moved fast to bring in Leeds’ famed coach. Now as work gets underway with his new side, the club have revealed how transfers will be dealt with in this new management structure.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live was another former Leeds United man, Town’s head of football operations Leigh Bromby. He said:

“The recruitment piece is going to be big this summer; we have a lot of options. Carlos will always have the final decision.How the process works is I will work with the scouting and recruitment staff and we will get the best options for Carlos that fit his style.

“It’s really important that the options fit how he wants to play. So he will be presented with three or four players and then he always gets the final say on signings.”

Huddersfield shocked the footballing world when they parted ways with the Cowley brothers last weekend. It came after they near enough secured their Championship status for another season with a win over West Brom.

But Corberan emerged as the new figurehead at the club soon after, and they will bid for a better showing in the Championship next time round.

The verdict

This is an exciting time for Huddersfield. Although they lost a good manager and a lot of fans were left upset, they now have a man who’s just worked under perhaps the best manager this division has ever seen. It’ll be interesting to see how they recruit, and how they fare in the Championship next season.