Huddersfield Town’s stance on potential move for 28-year-old midfielder is clarified

Huddersfield Town are not believed to be pursuing a deal for Will Vaulks this summer, according to a report from Yorkshire Live.

Vaulks is set to become a free-agent when his contract at Cardiff City expires at the end of June after the club opted against offering him a new deal.

BBC Sheffield journalist Andy Giddings recently revealed that Sheffield Wednesday have held talks with the Wales international over the possibility of sealing a move to Hillsborough.

A report from The Star yesterday suggested that Huddersfield, Stoke City, Queens Park Rangers and Luton Town had all joined the race for Vaulks’ signature.

Although there is a possibility that the Potters, the R’s and the Hatters could make moves for the 28-year-old midfielder, it is understood that he will not be joining the Terriers.

Huddersfield are certainly not short of options in the heart of midfield as they are currently able to call upon the services of Lewis O’Brien, Jonathan Hogg, Jon Russell and Scott High who are all contracted for the 2022/23 campaign.

The Terriers will be looking to launch another push for promotion later this year under the guidance of Carlos Corberan after reaching the play-off final during the previous term.

Can you remember how much Huddersfield paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 How much did Huddersfield pay for Pipa? £1.2m Free transfer £200k £630k

The Verdict

When you consider that Vaulks struggled with his consistency in the Championship last season, it is hardly a surprise that Huddersfield are not pursuing a move for him.

During the 36 league games that he featured in for Cardiff, the midfielder only provided four direct goal contributions as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 6.50.

Currently attracting a great deal of interest, Vaulks will line up against Huddersfield next season if he seals a move to another Championship side in the coming weeks.

As for the Terriers, they will be aiming to bolster their chances of becoming legitimate contenders for automatic promotion by signing some classy operators between now and the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Having already secured the services of Will Boyle, it will be interesting to see Huddersfield back this particular move up by announcing more signings this week.