Huddersfield Town’s Sorba Thomas shares simple two-word message after heroics v Luton Town

Huddersfield Town will play in the Championship play-off final on May 29th after a 2-1 aggregate victory over Luton Town in the semi-finals.

Heading into last night’s second leg with Luton, Huddersfield were in the driving seat in terms of having home advantage, despite the scoreline being finely poised at 1-1.

The game played out as a cagey affair for the opening hour, with Luton probably the better side.

However, Huddersfield’s levels lifted as Sorba Thomas was introduced on the hour, as the 23-year-old continued his comeback after what could’ve been a season-ending knee injury.

On 82 minutes, Thomas’ free-kick from deep on the left was met by Jordan Rhodes, who steered the ball beyond Matt Ingram.

That goal was enough for a 1-0 win on the night and 2-1 aggregate victory, sparking special embraces at the John Smith’s Stadium, as supporters invaded the pitch.

Taking to Twitter, Thomas shared an image of him with the Huddersfield fans at full-time, with a simple messaging reading: “Wembley bound.”

Huddersfield will face either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United in the play-off final at the end of the month, with that pair playing their second leg tonight.

Forest are leading 2-1 on aggregate following a convincing performance on the break in the reverse leg at Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

Thomas’ impact in a Huddersfield shirt this season has been incredible.

His introduction on the hour last night changed the entire mood at the John Smith’s Stadium and gave Huddersfield the boost they needed to go on and win the tie.

Set-pieces are his speciality and he delivered once more, with no other player on the pitch capable of landing that ball where he did for Rhodes to finish.

It was a superb delivery and an equally good finish to match.

