Huddersfield Town’s Sorba Thomas reacts after massive personal moment

After making his debut for Wales from the bench during a 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic on Friday, Sorba Thomas was involved from the very start in yesterday’s 1-0 victory in Estonia.

Kieffer Moore’s 12th-minute strike proved to be the difference in Tallinn, and whilst it was not the most convincing Welsh performance, it was a vital three points to secure in their pursuit of qualifying for the World Cup.

Thomas, who has enjoyed a tremendous rise from the National League since early this year, has emerged as a star at Huddersfield thus far this season.

The 22-year-old has one goal and six assists to his name in 11 Championship outings thus far and was deserving of his call up to represent his national side.

Taking to social media after the important win, Thomas said: “First start for Wales and massive 3 points going into next months break!!! The Red wall were amazing🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 now onto Saturday #APG.”

The verdict

It is hard to believe that this time last year, Thomas was operating in the National League.

However, it has been a year of exponential progress from the young winger, who will be eager to maintain this form into the rest of the season.

Thomas’ ability to get past a man, coupled with his final third productivity, make him an excellent option for Carlos Corberan to have at his disposal, whilst his influence in a Wales shirt could continue to grow.

Thomas is a very exciting prospect, who has the ability and mentality to remain an integral player in both domestic and international football this year.