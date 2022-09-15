Huddersfield Town’s search for a new manager: What is the latest news?

Huddersfield have had a rocky start to the new campaign and it has ultimately cost manager Danny Schofield his job as Head Coach at the club.

The Terriers surprised many last season by soaring in the Championship and ending up in third place. They continued to shine in the play-offs too but ultimately couldn’t get over the line and it was Nottingham Forest who sealed a spot in the Premier League instead.

It went from bad to worse for Huddersfield too, as boss Carlos Corberan then left his role with the side. That meant Danny Schofield was the man left to pick up the pieces and it hasn’t gone too well for the manager so far. In their opening eight games of the new season, he could manage just one win and it has seen his side drop to 23rd.

After another loss to Wigan in midweek, Schofield finally paid for the poor form with his job – and now the hunt is on for a new boss at the John Smith’s Stadium. But what is the latest news in regards to a potential replacement?

David Wagner has been one man mentioned, especially after the fine work he achieved last time he was with Huddersfield in taking them to the Premier League. He’s one of the favourites but there are no concrete reports of a move for the former boss yet.

Instead, the early signs point to a current League One manager being appointed as the next Huddersfield manager.

That’s because Football Insider are reporting that Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher is one of the main names in the running for the role and that means the Terriers could approach Argyle over the boss.

He’s certainly done some excellent work in the third tier so far in the main role. He took over from Ryan Lowe last season when he left for a role with Preston and continued the fine work his predecessor had done. Schumacher kept them in the top six and they only just missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.

He’s carried on where he left off this campaign too, with Plymouth third in the table as things stand and having won six of their opening eight fixtures. The signs are that he could be a really talented young manager then – and it looks like Huddersfield might be prepared to give him a chance in the second tier.