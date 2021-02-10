Huddersfield Town’s Reece Brown: How is he getting on away on loan? Has he got a future at the club?

Huddersfield Town head-coach, Carlos Corberan, has been forced to turn to youth this season in the Championship. That’s through a mix of circumstance in terms of injuries, but also faith and a nod to the future at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Corberan has flooded his bench with youngsters to flesh out his 20-man squad in the Championship. Romoney Crichlow, Scott High, Demeaco Duhaney and Kieran Phillips were all involved in the squad at Luton Town on Saturday as Huddersfield drew 1-1.

Even the starting line-up has had its youthful look at times this season, with Corberan’s faith in someone like Josh Koroma repaid with six goals before a long-term injury was picked up in December.

Not many people would have been predicting that Huddersfield’s fortune in the Championship this season would rest on Koroma, who endured a lifeless loan spell with Rotherham United last season.

That heavily disrupted loan in League One almost mirrored what Reece Brown endured with Peterborough United last season. The difference, though, that Brown got a second chance to impress out on loan, as Koroma stepped up at Huddersfield.

How is Brown getting on away on loan?

Brown is back with Peterborough United in League One and looking to really give his career a platform.

The 24-year-old midfielder has made 27 appearances across all competitions for Posh this season, scoring one goal and registering one assist in League One for Darren Ferguson’s side.

17 of his 21 league appearances have come in the starting line-up, with Brown central to a squad’s plans on winning promotion into the Championship.

Last night, Brown featured for 74 minutes as Posh beat Ipswich Town 2-1 to keep the pressure on Lincoln City and Hull City at the top of the division.

Has he got a future at the club?

Brown will be looking at Koroma’s path from League Two, then out on loan and into the Huddersfield first-team and thinking yes.

Koroma’s spell at Rotherham was hardly convincing and you wouldn’t have predicted that he would come into this season hitting the ground running like he has. Without injury, you wouldn’t have liked to bet against the 22-year-old motoring past 10 goals and aiming for higher.

The loan spell Brown is enjoying at Peterborough will leave him on Corberan’s radar and with players like Alex Pritchard looking set to leave Town in 2021, there’s going to be opportunities for players to come into the mix in pre-season.

Making an impact in pre-season will be important, as will hitting the ground running in those opening rounds of the season that overlap with the transfer window.

If Brown can do that he could very well follow Koroma’s pathway into the fold at the John Smith’s Stadium.