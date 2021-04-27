Huddersfield Town’s Reece Brown: Has he got a future at the Terriers after his Peterborough stint?

Huddersfield Town have a number of decisions to make this summer with regard to their playing squad.

That isn’t new information and everyone associated with the Terriers should already be gearing up for a mammoth summer of recruitment after another underwhelming 12 months of football.

One man that’s often forgotten when it comes to planning for 2021/22 is Reece Brown, who has spent the year out on loan with Peterborough United.

How’s he got on?

This has been a really good loan spell for Brown, with the 25-year-old taking advantage of a second stint at London Road.

He’s made 37 appearances for Posh in League One, scoring two goals and registering two assists, but also providing so much more in terms of his robust midfield performances.

As per Wyscout, he averages 4.73 interceptions per 90, as well as over nine recoveries per game, winning 60% of his defensive duels. Brown has also created 23 shooting opportunities, alongside a healthy pass completion of 86.2%.

These are all good numbers, which are aided by the fact that Brown is playing for Darren Ferguson in thriving side.

Posh are currently second in the League One table and just one result away from promotion into the Championship.

That in itself makes this loan spell a success, but given the high level of Brown’s performance, he’s going to be delighted.

Does he have a Huddersfield future?

You’d be a fool to completely shut the possibility of this down at this moment in time.

Brown has made only one League Cup appearance for the Terriers since signing for the club from Forest Green Rovers, with the midfielder lacking the platform Josh Koroma, or even Sorba Thomas, has had stepping up into the Championship.

This loan, though, should have catapulted the 25-year-old into the club’s thinking.

Carlos Corberan has used a variety of midfield combinations this season and has options. However, that sort of quality box-to-box option only comes in the form of Lewis O’Brien.

Jonathan Hogg and Alex Vallejo are more traditional defensive players, Carel Eiting is someone who likes to have a lot of the ball, Duane Holmes’ versatility works against him and Juninho Bacuna is inconsistent.

Something might give with O’Brien in terms of potential Premier League interest, Eiting’s loan is up and, as things stand, Vallejo and Bacuna are out of contract.

At least one midfielder will need to come into the squad in the summer, whilst someone like Brown should be considered for selection on the evidence of this season’s performance.

The heat map above (Wyscout) shows his all-action nature, which could be exactly what’s needed in a Corberan midfield.

You can, of course, question Brown’s quality and note that there’s a step up in terms of quality from League One into the Championship. However, the step up from the top of League One to the bottom of the Championship isn’t so big that the 25-year-old cannot have an impact at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Posh have promotion on the tip of their fingers, whilst Huddersfield scratch around looking for points to secure their place in the Championship.

That’s impacted some decision-making at the John Smith’s Stadium, with a concrete call still to be made on Brown.

It’s one of many questions Huddersfield have to provide an answer to.