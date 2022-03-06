Huddersfield Town’s prospective owner intentions revealed

Dean Hoyle’s intentions for Huddersfield Town have been revealed as he looks set to take over the remaining 75% of the club from Phil Hodgkinson.

According to reports, Hoyle would have no intention of making a quick sale once his majority purchase of Huddersfield Town is complete.

The Daily Mail suggested that Hoyle would look to make a quick sale to another party after buying Phil Hodgkinson’s 75% share as Hoyle already owns the remaining 25%.

However, Yorkshire Live are reporting that those claims are inaccurate and Hoyle has no intention of looking to sell the club once the proposed takeover is completed as Hoyle feels the club needs stability off the pitch.

Hoyle originally sold his majority stake in the summer of 2019 to Hodgkinson after Hoyle went through a period of ill health.

However, now Hoyle has made a full recover and has been involved with the day-to-day running of the Yorkshire side after taking over as Chief Executive in December.

There were rumours of former Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans making a move, however that link has gone quiet and Hoyle will be the sole owner of the club should the takeover be approved by the EFL.

The Verdict

It’s good news for Huddersfield who had uncertainties surround them in October after Hodgkinson’s other businesses were plunged into administration.

In fact, Hoyle himself revealed that he saved the club from entering administration after injecting money to keep it going. Now, the good news is Hoyle is retaking control and is hopeful of making the club stable once again.

Huddersfield had one of their most successful periods in their history under Hoyle’s ownership and could embark upon another successful period with the club in good shape in the football side of things.

With Carlos Corberan in charge of a young, promising and vibrant team, it could be an exciting future for the Terriers.