Huddersfield Town’s position over potential swoop for in-demand PL player outlined

Huddersfield Town are unlikely to make a move for Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis at this stage but they could revisit the situation later on before the window shuts, according to Yorkshire Live.

Davis was linked with a potential loan move to Huddersfield back in the January transfer window with the Terriers desperate to add to their attacking options for the second half of last term.

However, in the end, the forward remained at Aston Villa in the Premier League and was handed a handful of chances in the side by Dean Smith.

It has now been reported by The Athletic that there are a number of Championship sides that are interested in making a potential move for Davis this summer.

That comes with Aston Villa still thought to be weighing up his future and whether or not to send him out on a loan move to the English second tier.

The latest report from Yorkshire Live reveals that Huddersfield are prioritising other areas of their squad at the moment with them having already signed Jordan Rhodes this summer.

However, it does add that there is the potential that Huddersfield will revisit Davis’ situation later on in the window if he remains available.

The Verdict

You can understand the Terriers given greater priority to other areas of their squad before potentially making a move for Davis this summer. However, that is also a very risky tactic to be deploying at this stage considering that there are plenty of other clubs in the Championship that might firm up their interest in the 23-year-old in the meantime.

Davis seems like a good potential signing for a host of clubs in the English second tier this summer. He is a forward that clearly needs game time and he will be hungry to show Villa what he can do and prove that he belongs at the highest level with them in the Premier League.

Huddersfield could well regret missing out on Davis if they were not to make a move for him at this stage and instead see him end up at a rival Championship side. Therefore, they might want to re-think their stance over the forward and if he is available then it might be that they need to prioritise bringing him into the club.