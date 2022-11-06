Huddersfield Town’s player contract situations: Who could leave next summer for free?

Huddersfield Town have a number of players at the John Smith’s Stadium currently on loan from the Premier League and a number of others with a question mark over their long-term future.

Tino Anjorin (Chelsea), Luke Mbete (Man City) and Kaine Kesler-Hayden (Aston Villa) are all signed up for the season but, when the summer of 2023 comes around, they’ll be on the move.

What about those permanent Huddersfield players that could be on the move by the time the summer comes around, though?

The headline player out of contract is Etienne Camara, who is heading into the final months of his deal at Huddersfield. He signed terms until the summer of 2023 back in August 2021, with the club holding the option of extending it by a further 12 months, something they will surely do.

However, there’s probably the need for Huddersfield to consider a longer-term agreement with the midfielder, given that he’s now established as a regular first-team player and impressing in the Championship.

The more complicated decisions will come with Josh Ruffels and Jon Russell.

Ruffels signed a two-year deal with Huddersfield in 2021, with the option to extend that by a further 12 months. Russell, meanwhile, agreed a deal until 2023 prior to his first-team breakthrough, with the option of extending that by a further campaign.

It’s been reported in the last week by Football Insider that Russell had been “frozen out” owing to something of a contract stand-off with the midfielder.

Russell has fallen down the pecking order under Mark Fotheringham after playing a crucial role under Carlos Corberan in last season’s run to the play-off final, whilst Ruffels hasn’t really kicked on this season following Harry Toffolo’s exit opening up the door for an extended stint at left-back. It’s actually Ben Jackson that looks the best fit in that particular position right now.

The big weekend Huddersfield Town quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 What position did Mark Fotheringham play? Goalkeeper Defender Midfielder Striker

There feels like there is a question mark over Ruffels and Russell where there isn’t with Camara. He’s the club’s future and many fans wants to see Huddersfield make a statement by keeping him around long-term.

In the case of Ruffels and Russell, if they aren’t going to be a part of Fotheringham’s plans beyond this difficult campaign, it makes little sense in focusing on their long-term future. So, whilst Huddersfield will protect their assets with the 12-month options they hold, it might be that they go the way of Juninho Bacuna and Josh Koroma in recent seasons in extending before looking for a new challenge.