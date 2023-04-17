Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock has made it clear that he hopes Reading are the club that drops to League One this season.

Championship relegation battle will be tense

As we approach the final weeks of the campaign, the fight to remain in the second tier is proving to be an exciting watch for neutrals.

With Wigan and Blackpool looking doomed, although the Seasiders are just four points from safety, so they won’t have given up just yet, there is one relegation spot left, which looks impossible to call.

Whilst Reading are 22nd at the minute, they’re only in that position because of a points deduction, and Cardiff are ahead of the Royals, and outside the bottom three, on goal difference. QPR and Warnock’s Huddersfield are just a point above the duo, with Rotherham only three clear of the relegation places.

Therefore, there’s so much to play for in the coming weeks, and most observers will expect one of those five clubs to go down.

Of course, Warnock’s priority is to make sure the Terriers survive, and he has done a remarkable job to get Huddersfield out of the bottom three.

However, the experienced boss has a bit more interest in the relegation battle, as he has managed three of the other four sides in the mix, so he has an affection for Cardiff, Rotherham and QPR.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps no surprise the 74-year-old told the BBC that he is hoping it’s Reading who slip to the third tier.

“There'll be ups and downs now... there's a lot of water to go under the bridge. It was fabulous, one of the best times of my life really (at Cardiff). Mehmet Dalman, the chairman, was unbelievable and that's what you need as a manager, you need a good chairman and he was fantastic, and the crowd were [as well].

“I hope everybody survives, I hope Cardiff, ourselves and Rotherham survive. So you know who I want to go down!”

Warnock can make the difference in the run-in

It’s no surprise that Warnock wants Reading to go down, as he is well-liked at the other three clubs, and it’s natural to want your former clubs to do well if you enjoyed your time there.

But, make no mistake, his only concern right now will be Huddersfield, and ensuring their above the bottom three at the end of the potentially massive final day game against Reading.

In truth, most had written the Yorkshire side off, but Warnock’s appointment has inspired the team, and they’re now in with a real fighting chance. Given his experience and know-how, they will fancy themselves to complete the job, and that would be another excellent achievement for Warnock at this level if it happens.