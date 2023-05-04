Current Huddersfield Town manager Neil Warnock believes rivals Leeds United have made the right decision by sacking Javi Gracia and appointing Sam Allardyce.

Leeds announced the appointment yesterday for the 68-year-old to take charge of the four remaining games of the season at Elland Road, amid their bid to survive relegation into the second tier.

The Whites may well find themselves playing their West Yorkshire rivals again next season, should Huddersfield survive the drop to League One and Leeds fail to secure safety in the Premier League.

Allardyce's appointment is a controversial one, considering Leeds have moved away from Marcelo Bielsa's style of play to Allardyce's in the space of just 15 months, and he has already added to that controversy when making a claim that there is ‘nobody ahead’ of him in football, including 'Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, and Mikel Arteta.'

Neil Warnock reacts to Leeds appointing Allardyce

Many may disagree with Allardyce's statement, but TalkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist has defended it, via the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “He’s well within his rights to say that, and I’ve got to say, I think Guardiola’s a genius, I think Arteta’s well on the road to building a fantastic side at Arsenal. However, if I was Leeds, and I was offered one of the three of them to get my team to stay up, it probably would be Sam.”

Elsewhere, the former Leeds manager Warnock was asked about the appointment, and he too has defended the decision by his former side, he added: “I think sometimes you just need [someone] level-headed really. It didn’t surprise me with Leeds if I’m honest. I thought if I’d got a point on Thursday night they might have rung me on Friday!

“But joking apart, I think it needed a change. I look around everywhere and there’s so much at stake for these teams, isn’t there, financially and everything really. The hierarchy at these clubs make the decisions now, and they have to stand by it.

“It didn’t surprise me about Roy [Hodgson] doing well [at Palace] because he knows all the squad there, and they’re a really exciting bunch of forward players there, so that didn’t surprise me at all.

“It’s just one of those things: they’re flavour of the month sometimes, the young managers, then the old ones come back, then it goes again to the old managers.”

Perhaps Allardyce will have the same impact at Leeds as Warnock has had at their rivals Huddersfield Town, where he has almost guided them to safety, he continued: “You just have to enjoy it while you can, and I’ve enjoyed every minute. We’ve had some 4–0 drubbings and things like that, but it’s not deterred me from enjoying it, and I’m proud of how the lads have responded really.”

Will Leeds play Huddersfield next season?

Huddersfield's status as a second tier side looks all but secured, with a point from their final two games enough to secure safety in the Championship. They face another of Warnock's former sides Sheffield United tonight, before ending the season against Reading.

Leeds, however, have a much more difficult challenge of ensuring safety despite McCoist and Warnock believing it's the right appointment. They face Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham United, and Tottenham Hotspur in their remaining games.

Allardyce has often been the go-to man for Premier League survival battles but has a tough job on his hands this time around. It could be, then, that Leeds are facing Huddersfield in the Championship next season.