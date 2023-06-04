Huddersfield Town will be hoping they can put 2022/23 behind them and aim for a more success in the future.

Despite battling within the bottom three for the majority of the season gone by, the appointment of Neil Warnock dragged the Terriers away from trouble.

Patience of supporters has been tested over the last year with Carlos Corberan leaving, key players moving on and poor managerial appointments.

But with new ownership on the horizon, the club is entering an exciting new chapter that should give fans plenty more to cheer ahead of the season.

Some of those fans might be more well known that others though. Here, we take a look at some of the more famous faces you might see in the stands at the John Smith Stadium.

Huddersfield Town famous fans

Sir Patrick Stewart

Sir Patrick Stewart is almost certainly Huddersfield's most famous supporter.

Stewart was born locally in Mirfield, the actor supports the Terriers whenever he can and is seen at the John Smith Stadium often, and was in attendance in 2017 at Wembley when the club won promotion to the Premier League.

With appearances in X-Men, Star Trek, A Christmas Carol and so much more, you don't get much more high-profile than a legend of TV and film.

Ryan Sidebottom

The former England cricketer is another local Huddersfield supporter. This is potentially through his Dad, Arnie Sidebottom, who played for Huddersfield in the 1970s.

Sidebottom played 22 tests for England during his career between 2001 and 2010, winning the Twenty20 World Cup in 2010. In addition to his cricket career, Sidebottom featured on Dancing on Ice in 2019.

Is Chris Fountain a Huddersfield Town fan?

Chris Fountain is an ex-Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks actor and also starred on ITV show Dancing on Ice.

The 35-year-old is Bradford-born but a big Huddersfield Town fan and has taken to social media on a number of occasions to drill home his love and passion for his club.

Jodie Whittaker

Whittaker was born locally and is a Huddersfield fan. She is best known for playing Beth Latimer in Broadchurch and the Thirteenth Doctor in popular BBC programme, Doctor Who. Such is her affiliate with the Terriers, the club congratulated her when she landed the role of the Doctor in 2018.

Reece Dinsdale

Dinsdale has featured on soaps like Coronation Street and Emmerdale over the years, as well as appearing in the likes of Waterloo Road and Silent Witness.

He's vocalised his love for Huddersfield on social media over the years, referencing the vocal support at the John Smith Stadium.

Danny Kirrane

Kirrane has featured in several well known TV shows over the years including Game of Thrones and Skins.

He's been a vocal supporter of Huddersfield, taking to social media countless times to praise the players. He's also featured on several fan podcasts.

Harold Wilson is a former British Prime Minister, who served as the Labour Party leader across the 1960s and 1970s before serving as PM between 1974 and 1976.

Wilson was born in Huddersfield in 1916 and supported Town throughout their glory years at the beginning of the 20th century. For his success in politics, Wilson was given honorary fellow status at the University of Huddersfield.

David Peace

David Peace is best-known for being the author of Leeds United book 'The Damned United', which focused on Brian Clough's ill-fated 44-day spell in-charge. Peace has written two books that have been made for motion picture, with The Damned United turned into a film, and Red Riding into a three-part series for Channel Four.

Peace is actually a Huddersfield Town fan, despite writing the detailed account of Clough's time at Leeds.