Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien outlines one particular area of his game Carlos Corberan is looking to develop

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien has outlined how he’s been looking to develop his game in the final third during his second season working with Carlos Corberan.

O’Brien has developed into one of the Championship’s best midfielders in the last two-and-a-half years, with Premier League clubs, including Leeds United, pursuing his signature back in the summer.

In the end, Huddersfield retained their vice-captain and secured his future on a new contract, tasking Corberan with further developing the 23-year-old’s game in his second season as head coach.

O’Brien’s development from season-to-season has been visible, with 2021/22 no different, as he continues to set the tempo for a Town side sitting in the Championship’s play-off places after 31 fixtures.

Catching up with the press ahead of a hugely important clash against Sheffield United this weekend, O’Brien outlined the area of his game that he and Corberan have been working on.

“I feel like my development (under Carlos) has been massive, especially in the attacking thirds and my technical play,” O’Brien explained.

“I’ve always been very good at getting around the pitch, and the defensive side of the game was one of my strongest aspects, but I’ve been working hard on my attacking side.

“I think that’s been showing in the last couple of games.”

In 29 fixtures this season, O’Brien has scored two goals and registered two assists. He isn’t the most prolific midfielder, but other areas of his game outweigh that. Nevertheless, he’s on course to better the tally he’s posted in each of the last two seasons, where he contributed six goal involvements in total.

Is adding to that tally consistently the next step, then?

“Hopefully,” he responded with a wry smile.