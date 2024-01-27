Highlights Huddersfield Town are currently in a relegation fight in the Championship.

Huddersfield Town will be hoping their stay in the Championship can continue beyond this campaign.

The Terriers have found themselves at the bottom end of the division for the last couple of seasons, as poor decisions on and off the pitch have seemingly cost them.

The 2023/24 season seems no different, as Neil Warnock was in charge at the beginning of the campaign, but the club’s board decided to take a different approach as they brought in Darren Moore.

Moore’s arrival was expected to see the club improve and start to look up rather than behind, but that hasn’t been the case, as Huddersfield once again find themselves in a relegation fight.

The Terriers are sitting in 21st place on 27 points, just three points above the dotted line, with still 18 games left of the campaign.

Moore will hope he has enough in his squad to beat the drop with goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, one player he will be relying on for the rest of the campaign.

Lee Nicholls' path to Huddersfield

Lee Nicholls came through the academy at Wigan Athletic, but once he reached the first team in 2010, he had several loans away from the club, playing for the likes of Hartlepool United, Shrewsbury Town, Sheffield Wednesday, and Accrington Stanley.

Nicholls played just 12 times for the Latics throughout his time at the DW Stadium, with all of his time being spent on loan elsewhere. But that ended in August 2016, as he joined MK Dons on a permanent transfer.

The goalkeeper had to earn his chance in the MK Dons team, but in the 2017/18 season, he soon became the club’s number one and didn’t look back. He was an excellent performer for MK Dons and, when his contract in 2021 expired, Huddersfield did all they could to secure his services.

Now, looking back, it is a transfer that can still be described as being underrated, as Nicholls has become one of the best-performing goalkeepers in the league.

Lee Nicholls’ transfer is underrated

Huddersfield have never been a side who have had a lot of money at their disposal, so they have had to do business like free transfers or loan deals.

Out of all those deals they have done, Nicholls has got to be right up there as one of their best, given how important and how well he’s done for the club.

The 31-year-old played 43 times for the Terriers in his first season, as he helped the club reach the Championship play-offs. Last season, the goalkeeper had his injury problems, but when fit, he was still the club’s number one and played 28 times in the league.

In this campaign, Nicholls has once again had a few niggles here and there, but when available, he has played. He has started 20 games in the Championship this season, with him so far conceding 1.8 goals per game, totalling at 35 goals in this campaign, as per SofaScore.com; more down to the shaky unit that's playing ahead of him more often than not.

Nicholls is averaging 2.8 saves per game, which gives him a save accuracy of 62% from the 56 saves he has made so far. The 31-year-old’s goals prevented is -2.67, with him making 37 saves from shots inside the box. So far, Nicholls has kept three clean sheets and has an average SofaScore.com rating of 6.79.

The goalkeeper has had his ups and downs this season, as most goalkeepers do, but overall, Nicholls has been a top performer for the club over the last couple of seasons, and to remember that he was brought to the club on a free transfer is still unbelievable.

Nicholls was crucial in the club reaching the play-offs a few seasons ago, and he can be crucial once again this season as Huddersfield try and do everything possible to beat the drop to League One.