Highlights The highest earners at Huddersfield Town over the past five seasons have been Terence Kongolo, Christopher Schindler, Danny Ward, and Anthony Knockaert.

Kongolo was the highest paid player in the 2019/20 season with a wage of £25,000 per week.

Danny Ward regained the top spot as the highest earner in the 2023/24 season with a weekly wage of £22,250 after Knockaert's loan spell ended.

Huddersfield Town have been up and down the divisions over the years, spending two years in the Premier League some of the best seasons in the club's history.

During this time, the club used their top division money to hand out some big wages and big transfer fees, breaking their record transfer on numerous occasions over the past few years.

However, things have gone downhill in recent years, with the club almost facing relegation to League One last year, if not for the managerial brilliance of Neil Warnock keeping the club in the division with a fantastic late run of form.

Here, we take a look at who Capology estimate to be the highest earners Huddersfield have had over the past five seasons, both in the Championship and the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town highest earners - Capology Season Player Wage (Weekly) 2019/20 Terrance Kongolo £25,000 2020/21 Christopher Schindler £25,000 2021/22 Danny Ward £18,462 2022/23 Anthony Knockaert £35,000 2023/24 Danny Ward £22,250

Terence Kongolo - £25,000 per week

2019/20

Following a successful loan spell with the Terriers in their first season in the Premier League, Terence Kongolo signed a permanent deal with the club in the summer of 2018.

Huddersfield paid a club-record fee for the defender, reportedly in the region of £17.5 million pounds. With this huge fee came a big contract, with Capology estimating the Swiss defender was earning a weekly wage of £25,000.

Sadly, the centre-back couldn't stop Huddersfield from suffering relegation to the Championship. During the 2019/20 season in the second tier, Kongolo was the highest paid player at the club, although he did not spend the whole of the campaign at the John Smith's Stadium.

The defender left to join Fulham in the January transfer window following relegation, and now plays for Rapid Vienna in Austria.

Christopher Schindler - £25,000 per week

2020/21

German defender Christopher Schindler was one of the highest earners at Huddersfield before he left the club to join FC Nurnberg in 2021.

He joined the Terriers in 2016 for a reported club-record fee, and quickly made himself at home at the John Smith's Stadium.

Schindler played 184 matches for Huddersfield in five years at the club, seeing promotion to and relegation from the Premier League during this spell.

After signing a new three-year deal with the club in 2017, Capology estimating that the deal netted him a £25,000 a week pay packet, putting him as the top earner at the club in the 2020/21 season once Kongolo left the club the year prior.

Danny Ward - £18,462 per week

2021/22

Not to be confused with the Leicester City goalkeeper of the same name, Huddersfield forward Danny Ward joined the Terriers in 2020 after being released by Cardiff City in the summer.

The Englishman signed for Huddersfield on a deal that Capology estimate to be worth £18,462 per week.

While he wasn't the highest paid at the club when he first signed, the exits of Schindler, Adama Diakhaby and Alex Pritchard meant that he quickly became the highest-paid player at the John Smith's Stadium.

Anthony Knockaert - £35,000 per week

2022/23

The highest earner Huddersfield have had at the club in the past five years was the on-loan Anthony Knockaert. The Fulham player joined the club on a six-month loan last year, as the club sought to avoid relegation to League One.

Capology estimate that the winger was being paid £35,000 per week during his time at the club, although it is unknown if Huddersfield were paying the entirety of his wages during this spell - the likelihood is that it was only a percentage of that.

Unfortunately, Knockaert did not live up to his bumper pay packet, only playing five matches for the Terriers, although they will not regret the move as the club remained in the second division following a great escape under manager Neil Warnock.

Danny Ward - £22,250 per week

2023/24

Once again rising to the top of the Terrier's highest-paid player's list is Danny Ward, who regained the top spot following the end of Knockaert's loan at the club.

Capology estimate that he had a slight wage raise in the last two years to £22,250 per week, giving him a higher wage after he signed a new two-year deal keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025.