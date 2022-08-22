Huddersfield Town’s chances of sealing transfer agreement for 25-year-old become clearer amid Millwall interest

Huddersfield Town will not be pursuing a move for New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan at this stage, according to an update from Yorkshire Live journalist Steven Chicken.

The 25-year-old is currently the subject of considering interest from teams in the Championship with Millwall also believed to be interested in luring him away from the United States, launching a loan offer with Gary Rowett seemingly still looking to improve his side going forward.

And the Terriers, who have a considerable amount of money at their disposal following the sales of Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo to Nottingham Forest, submitted a £750,000 with further add-ons potentially to come.

However, that approach was also unsuccessful, though sides from England remain interested in taking him back to the United Kingdom according to last week’s report from 90min.

The same outlet has revealed that the player is open to a move to the country despite his success in the MLS, recording 14 goals and three assists in 29 competitive appearances during the 2022 campaign and proving to be a real asset both out wide and in an advanced midfield role.

With Tino Anjorin sealing another temporary stay at the John Smith’s Stadium though, the Scotland-born man isn’t on Huddersfield manager Danny Schofield’s radar at this point.

The Verdict:

It does feel as though the Terriers could benefit from having a bit more going forward following the departures of O’Brien and Toffolo, with the latter’s contributions making up for Jordan Rhodes and Josh Koroma’s lack of goals last season.

Having a threatening presence in midfield like Morgan will also help to fill the void O’Brien has created, with the Forest man’s technical ability standing out for the West Yorkshire side in recent seasons.

And they have the funds to complete a move for him, so they shouldn’t be opting against a move if it’s for financial reasons unless Gerhard Struber’s side are asking for a huge fee.

The player may want to secure a move to the English second tier sooner rather than later though – because that may then give him the opportunity to push for Premier League football and he will want to get there sooner rather than later at 25.

This is why it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him push for a move away. But if he really is the real deal, his consistency should shine through and that will only encourage more sides to enter the race for him.