Huddersfield Town’s Carlos Corberan stance in wake of Wycombe capitulation revealed

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan retains the backing of the club’s board, despite their collapse against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, according to a report from Yorkshire Live.

The Terriers had been leading that game 2-0 with 41 minutes on the clock, but then imploded to eventually lose 3-2, meaning they are now winless in their last seven league games.

That run has Corberan’s side slip to 18th in the Championship table, just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Ahead of that game with Wycombe, Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson had issued a statement reiterating his support for Corberan, in the wake of the club’s recent poor run of form.

Now, it seems as though that is still the case, with this latest report claiming that the defeat to Wycombe has not changed Huddersfield’s stance on Corberan at all, with the club having always expected up and down periods over the course of the campaign.

Indeed, Corberan and his coaching team only signed new contracts at the John Smith’s Stadium until the summer of 2024 earlier this season, and the Spaniard is expected to take his pre-match press conference as normal on Monday afternoon, ahead of the Terriers’ clash with Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

This could be a bit of a risky approach for Huddersfield to take with regards to Corberan.

Given it is hard to see where the club’s next win is coming from right now, you do have to wonder whether this is something that could backfire on them in the next few months.

Indeed, with several clubs below them in the table starting to find some form, you feel their position in the table could come under even more threat if something does not change quickly.

However, if this pays off and Huddersfield do avoid relegation, then this could be something that pays off for them, since it would allow the players more time to adapt to Corberan’s style, rather than facing the instability of lurching from one manager to the next every few months.