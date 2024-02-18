Highlights Huddersfield Town have not won a top-flight title since the 1920s, despite a recent stint in the Premier League.

The most successful managers in terms of wins include Andy Beattie, Lee Clark, and Ian Greaves.

Legendary manager Herbert Chapman led Huddersfield to two titles before moving to Arsenal.

Huddersfield Town last tasted success at the top of English football in the 1920s.

We are quickly closing in on 100 years since the Terriers were last crowned champions of the top flight, winning three straight titles.

The first of those championships came in the 1923-24 campaign, with a second place finish also arriving in 1926-27 and 1927-28, ending their run of three in a row.

The Yorkshire club have been up and down the football pyramid in the century since, last competing in the top division as recently as 2019 after David Wagner led the club there.

Huddersfield Town managers with the most wins Name Games Wins Win percentage (%) 9 Andy Beattie 196 84 42.86 8 Lee Clarke 177 86 48.59 7 Ian Greaves 293 93 31.74 6 Herbert Chapman 194 95 48.97 5 Tom Johnston 244 108 44.26 4 Peter Jackson 264 114 39.17 3 Arthur Fairclough 281 125 40.85 2 Mick Buxton 438 178 40.63 1 Clem Stephenson 556 235 42.27

But, despite the success of leading the club to promotion to the Premier League, Wagner does not crack into Huddersfield’s top nine most successful managers when it comes to wins.

Here we look at the nine managers to earn the most victories while in charge of the club…

9 Andy Beattie

Beattie won 84 matches in charge of Huddersfield during his four years in charge of the club.

He took over in April 1952, with the club set to suffer the drop to the second tier, but he led the team to promotion straight back to the top flight, following that up with a third place finish in their first season back in the division.

8 Lee Clark

Clark is a more modern name that contemporary fans may remember more easily, having taken the reins at the Yorkshire outfit in December 2008.

He oversaw 177 games with Huddersfield, winning 86, before departing in February 2012.

7 Ian Greaves

Greaves spent two stints in charge of the club, first becoming manager on a short-term basis in 1964, winning four of 12 games.

He later returned for a longer-term spell, overseeing 89 victories from a further 281 games, for a total of 93 wins.

6 Herbert Chapman

Chapman oversaw the first two of those three famous titles, before jumping ship to Arsenal and achieving the same feat.

From his 194 games as manager, the legendary coach won 95 times during a four-year run in charge.

5 Tom Johnston

Johnston first took charge at Huddersfield in October 1964, where he won 73 of his 170 matches as manager over a four-year period.

The Scot later returned in 1975, spending another 18 months with the club, where he won another 35 fixtures for a total of 108 victories.

4 Peter Jackson

Jackson initially became manager of the Terriers in October of 1997, winning 33 of his 94 games in charge.

He then took over at Huddersfield again in the summer of 2003, following the team’s relegation to the third division, now known as League Two.

The Yorkshire side earned promotion straight back to League One through the play-offs, with the now 62-year-old overseeing 81 wins from 197 games in charge during his four years at the club, taking his total of victories up to 114.

3 Arthur Fairclough

Fairclough was manager of Huddersfield from April 1912 to December 1919, overseeing 281 games during this time.

In that seven-year period, he led the team to 125 victories.

2 Mick Buxton

Buxton was initially in charge of Huddersfield on an interim basis, overseeing four wins from 12 games from August 1978 to October 1978.

He went on to become the permanent coach of the team, winning another 174 of his 426 games as manager, for a total of 178 victories.

1 Clem Stephenson

Stephenson is the club’s longest serving manager ever, leading the team for 556 games.

He oversaw 235 victories from May 1929 to June 1942.