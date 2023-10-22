Highlights Florian Kamberi was a strange signing for Huddersfield, only making one appearance before being released following the expiry of his contract.

Rolando Aarons struggled with injuries during his time at Huddersfield, making just 12 appearances in a two-and-a-half-year spell before being released.

Jonathan Tehoue never actually got the chance to make an appearance for Huddersfield due to a contract dispute with his former club.

Over the years, there has certainly been plenty of work done in the transfer window by Huddersfield Town.

With the club moving up and down the divisions of the English football pyramid, they will have brought in a wide variety of players, for varying prices, over the years.

But while some of those pieces of business will have looked like sensible ones, and may well have played out just as was hoped, there are other deals, that seemingly made a lot less sense.

Today, it is that latter category we are focusing on, by taking a look at some of the stranger bits of recruitment to have been completed by the Terriers.

To do that, we asked Football League World's Huddersfield Town fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, to name who he thinks are the club's eight weirdest ever signings.

Here, we've put together a run down of those selections made by Graeme, with a look at the nature of those deals, and how those individuals actually fared while playing for the Terriers.

So why not take a look at those picks that Graeme has made here, and see how similar they are to who you might nominate, as Huddersfield Town's eight weirdest ever signings.

8 Florian Kamberi

After being released by Swiss top-flight side Winterthur in November 2022 - just a few months after joining the club, and having scored once in 13 league games - Kamberi then returned to football when he signed for Huddersfield in early January 2023.

As Graeme points out, the striker seemingly had the same agent as the Terriers' then manager Mark Fotheringham, who was sacked little more than a month later, having won just five of 21 games in charge of the Terriers.

Kamberi would make just one appearance for Huddersfield, as a late substitute in a 2-0 defeat to Coventry at the end of January, before he was released by the club following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

7 Rolando Aarons

Aarons joined Huddersfield from Newcastle United in the 2021 January transfer window, having never managed to establish himself in the Magpies' first-team.

The winger though, struggled for fitness throughout his time with the Terriers, and never completed a full match during his time at The John Smith's Stadium, while a loan spell with Motherwell in 2022 was even cut short by injury.

In total, Aarons managed just 12 Huddersfield appearances in a two-and-a-half-year spell with the club, before being released when his contract expired this summer.

6 Jonathan Tehoue

Following a successful trial with the club, Huddersfield announced they had signed Tehoue in early February 2009.

However, a contract dispute then arose with the striker's former club Konyaspor, with the Turkish claiming he had a contract with them until the summer of 2011, prompting FIFA to get involved with the dispute.

Ultimately though, no decision was reached before the end of the 2008/09 season, at which point Huddersfield did not revisit a deal for Tehoue, meaning he never actually got the chances to make an appearance in Terriers colours.

5 Ramadan Sobhi

Huddersfield Town did not hold back when signing Sobhi, paying a reported £5.7million to Stoke City to sign the winger in the summer of 2018, while they were still a Premier League club.

In the end though, that would not prove to be money well spent, with Sobhi managing just four league appearances for the Terriers.

Instead, he would spent the majority of his time as a Huddersfield player out on loan in his native Egypt, before eventually returning to his home country on a permanent basis, when he signed for Pyramids FC for an undisclosed fee in September 2020.

4 Kiatisuk Senamuang

Following a trial with the club, Thai international Senamuang was handed an 18-month contract with Huddersfield in 1999, in a move seemingly considered by some to be a publicity stunt.

Indeed, despite being a hugely popular figure in his home country, reportedly receiving stacks of fan mail while with the Terriers, the striker never managed to really settle during his time in the English second-tier.

Ultimately, Senamuang never made a first-team appearance for Huddersfield, before returning to Thailand after just a year in Yorkshire, joining Rajpachra Sports Club.

3 Denis Law

In fairness to Law, he is one player who did at least make something of an impact for Huddersfield, before going on to enjoy a career that saw him win a number of trophies with Manchester United, as well as the Ballon D'Or in 1964.

Despite that, when Law was first taken on trial by Huddersfield in 1955, the Terriers' manager at the time dismissed him as one of the least likely to succeed in football he had seen.

As a result, the fact that Huddersfield still signed him in April 1955 was seemingly a surprise to many, especially considering Law needed an operation to improve his eyesight, before he really began to realise his full potential as a striker.

2 Gianfranco Labarthe

Labarthe signed for Huddersfield while the club were playing in the third-tier of English football in 2003, with the striker still a teenager at the time.

That move though, did not work out, with Labarthe managing to make just three appearances for the Terriers, where he failed to impress before leaving the club less than a year after joining.

After a similarly brief and unsuccessful spell with Derby County, the striker would, with the exception of a loan stint in Cyprus with Apollon Limassol in 2012 - spend the rest of his playing career back home in his native Peru.

1 Kwami Hodouto

A Togolese defender, Hodouto joined Huddersfield back in 1999, at a time when the Terriers were competing in the second-tier of English football.

At that point, Hodouto's only prior experience of European football was a handful of appearances for Cannes and Red Star FC in France, and that is something that appeared to show by the time he signed for the Terriers.

In total, Hodouto would manage to make just two appearances in a Huddersfield shirt, where he failed to impress to the point where he is apparently remembered as one of the worst players to have represented the club, and he would return to the French lower leagues after departing Yorkshire in 2000.