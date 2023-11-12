Highlights Joel Pereira's loan spell at Huddersfield was a disaster, conceding 11 goals in just 2 games. A forgettable signing for both the player and the fans.

Abdelhamid Sabiri's time at Huddersfield was plagued with injuries, making only 13 appearances and failing to score a goal.

Adama Diakhaby's stint at Huddersfield was disappointing, with 48 appearances but zero goals and only four assists. His loan and subsequent sale highlights the lack of impact he made.

Huddersfield Town have made several changes to their playing squad in recent years.

The Terriers have been languishing in the bottom half of the Championship in recent seasons, and that has resulted in a turnover of players.

Huddersfield aren’t a club that has loads of money to spend; even when they were in the Premier League, they were active but cautious.

So, the club has had to be careful when it comes to buying players, and that means some of the signings have paid off and cost very little, while others have been poor and struggled during their time at the club.

So with that said, here we have looked at Huddersfield’s eight biggest transfer flops that their supporters will want to forget…

Joel Pereira

It might be forgotten that Huddersfield did sign once-promising Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira.

He joined the Terriers on a season-long loan deal, but it was a disaster of a spell, as the 27-year-old played just two games for the club, during which he conceded 11 goals, with seven coming in a game against Norwich City.

It was a deal that didn’t work for anyone involved, and both he and the fans will want to forget about it.

Abdelhamid Sabiri

Sabiri arrived at Huddersfield in the summer of 2017, and at that time the club was in the Premier League.

There were high hopes with the signing of Sabiri, but it was a signing that never worked out, as the midfielder was plagued with injuries.

The 26-year-old made just 13 appearances for the Terriers, failing to score a goal, with his only contribution being an assist in the Premier League.

Adama Diakhaby

Diakhaby was signed by the Yorkshire side in 2018 from French side Monaco.

The winger appeared in the Premier League as well as the two Championship campaigns that followed.

In the 48 appearances he made for the Terriers, he failed to score a single goal and only provided four assists.

He had a period on loan at Nottingham Forest in 2020 before being sold by the club in 2021 to Amiens SC.

Adama Diakhaby's stats per club (As it stands November 7th, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists Huddersfield Town 48 0 4 Monaco 30 3 3 Stade Rennais FC 29 5 0 Amiens SC 26 1 2 Qarabag FK 19 2 1 Nottingham Forest 14 0 0

Anthony Knockaert

Knockaert is a recent purchase for the Terriers, as he joined the club in the January transfer window until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The winger was brought in to help keep the club in the league, and while they achieved that, Knockaert didn’t really have a big part to play.

He only played five games, failing to score and just registering a single assist. His time with the Terriers won’t be fondly remembered by the fans.

Isaac Mbenza

Mbenza was brought to Huddersfield for quite a large fee back in the summer of 2019.

The 27-year-old was signed to help the club in the top flight, as he was said to be an exciting player in front of goal.

However, the Belgian struggled in the Premier League, and after being relegated to the Championship, the winger was sent on loan to France for six months.

He played in the Championship in the 2020/21 season, but at the end of the campaign, he was let go on a free transfer. Mbenza managed six goals and nine assists in 67 appearances.

Weekly wages: Huddersfield Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Jordan Hiwula

Huddersfield signed Hiwula from Manchester City in 2015 for quite a big fee.

The attacker stayed at the club until the summer of 2018, when he left the club to sign for Coventry City on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old had a torrid time at Huddersfield, as he made just one appearance for the club, and that came in the league cup. He spent most of his time at the club away on loan, and therefore, his time at the club will not be remembered fondly.

Ishmael Miller

Miller signed for Huddersfield in 2015, and he stayed at the club for just under 18 months.

The forward struggled to find his best form while playing for the Terriers, as he netted just four times in 27 appearances.

It is the second most appearances he’s made for a club in his career, but after a number of poor showings, Huddersfield decided to let the player leave on a free transfer in 2016.

Florian Kamberi

Kamberi, like Knockaert, was brought in during the recent January transfer window to help bolster the club’s attacking options.

However, the forward did very little to help, as he played just once in the league, while he also appeared in the FA Cup and did get on the scoresheet.

It was a free transfer, but one that was badly judged by the club, and one that fans will easily forget about.