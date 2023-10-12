Highlights The appointment of Darren Moore as manager brings hope for Huddersfield Town as they aim to improve their standing in the league.

Huddersfield's quiet summer transfer window suggests they were not fully committed to backing Neil Warnock.

The club's oldest ever debutants include Chris Lowe, Florian Kamberi, Ollie Turton, Alex Vallejo, Karim Matmour, Jonas Lossl, and Tomas Vaclik.

Huddersfield Town will hope the appointment of Darren Moore can be the start of good things to come for the football club.

The Terriers have been struggling at the wrong end of the table in recent years, but they will hope the sudden change in manager can be a springboard to success for the club.

Huddersfield had a quiet summer in the transfer window, as it seemed that they weren’t fully willing to back Neil Warnock, as he was expected to leave the club in the near future anyway.

But they did make some additions, and their new signings have now made their debuts for the club in this campaign.

So, that got us thinking at Football League World about who are Huddersfield Town’s seven oldest ever debutants, and we ranked them with the eldest first…

7 Chris Lowe

Lowe joined the club in the summer of 2016 from German side FC K’Lautern and stayed with the Terriers until July 2019, when he moved back to Germany.

Lowe, who is a natural left-back, made his debut for the club in August 2016 after joining the club, and it was in the club’s 2-1 win against Brentford at home. At the time of his debut, Lowe was 27 years old.

6 Florian Kamberi

Kamberi is one of the most recent debutants, as he joined the club in January of this year on a six-month contract.

He arrived as a free agent, and his time at the club wasn’t that successful as he only played two games. One of them was obviously his debut, and that came in the 2-0 defeat to Coventry City in January 2023. Kamberi was 27 years old at the time.

5 Ollie Turton

Huddersfield fans will recognise Ollie Turton, as he is a player who is still on the books at the club now.

The 30-year-old joined the club from Blackpool in 2021 and has been a part of the first team ever since.

Turton made his debut for the club in the first game of the 2020/21 season, and that was the 1-1 draw with Derby County. Turton was 28 when he made his debut for the club.

4 Alex Vallejo

The fourth-oldest debutant is Alex Vallejo, and he was also 28 when he played his first game for the Terriers.

He joined the Yorkshire side on a free transfer in October 2020 and stayed at the club until the summer of 2022. The midfielder played just 23 games for the club, and his first appearance came in the 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in December 2020.

3 Karim Matmour

Karim Matmour is next on the list, as he made his debut for the club in the 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion back in 2016 when he was 30 years old.

Matmour only stayed with the Terriers for six months, and in that time, he played 16 games and scored just one goal.

2 Jonas Lossl

Lossl has had three separate spells at Huddersfield, but he originally joined the club in 2017 from Mainz 05 on loan.

However, when he returned to the club for his third spell, Lossl was on loan from Everton, and he made his debut once again against QPR in February 2020. At that time, the goalkeeper was 31 years old.

1 Tomas Vaclik

The oldest player to ever make his debut for Huddersfield is goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, as his debut came when he was 33 years old.

That debut wasn’t too long ago, as he played in the 1-1 draw against QPR in February 2023. Vaclik was at the club for six months, and during that time, he played 13 games for the club.