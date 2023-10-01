Huddersfield Town will be hoping to secure Championship survival once again this season under new manager Darren Moore.

Moore has replaced Neil Warnock at the John Smith's Stadium, with the club opting to part company with the 74-year-old in order to make a more long-term appointment.

Warnock led the club to safety following his appointment in February and the Terriers had made a decent start to the new season, but chief executive Jake Edwards said the "timing was right" to make a change.

Town brought in four new players this summer, but Warnock was frustrated about the lack of funds given to him in the transfer window by new owner Kevin Nagle.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

Moore is likely to have to operate under similar financial restrictions, but Town have spent big in the past, particularly following their promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

We looked back at Huddersfield's seven most expensive signings and ranked them in order from worst to best.

7 Adama Diakhaby

Diakhaby joined the Terriers from French giants Monaco for a fee in the region of £9 million in July 2018 and it is fair to say it did not work out for him at the John Smith's Stadium.

The winger made just 13 appearances in his first season at the club without registering a goal or assist as Town were relegated from the Premier League.

Diakhaby remained with Huddersfield in the Championship and he provided three assists in 18 appearances before joining Nottingham Forest on loan in January 2020.

The 27-year-old returned to the club following his temporary spell at the City Ground, but after struggling to nail down a regular place in the team, he made the move to Amiens in February 2021, bringing his underwhelming stint in West Yorkshire to an end.

6 Alex Pritchard

Pritchard joined the Terriers from Norwich City for a fee in the region of £12 million in January 2018.

The midfielder was a regular for Town in the top flight, but his game time became limited in the Championship and he was released in 2021, departing after scoring three goals and providing three assists in 83 appearances for the club.

Pritchard left Huddersfield in acrimonious circumstances, hitting back at former Terriers chairman Dean Hoyle after he claimed the club overpaid for him, and given how the 30-year-old has excelled for Sunderland in the previous two seasons, Town may regret not giving him more of an opportunity.

5 Isaac Mbenza

Mbenza arrived at the John Smith's Stadium initially on loan from Montpellier in August 2018 before making the move permanent the following summer for a fee of around £11 million.

The winger fell out of favour under Danny Cowley during the 2019-20 campaign and he was loaned out to Amiens in February 2020, but he regained his place the following season under Carlos Corberan, scoring five goals and registering eight assists in 37 appearances.

Despite having his contract extended at the end of the season, the Terriers mutually agreed to terminate Mbenza's contract in September 2021.

4 Tom Ince

Ince arrived at the John Smith's Stadium from Derby County in July 2017 for a fee of £11 million.

The winger scored three goals in 37 appearances in his first season at the club to help the Terriers avoid relegation from the Premier League, but despite being a regular, he was allowed to depart for Stoke City in July 2018.

Ince struggled to make an impact for the Potters, but after rediscovering his form with Reading, he made the move to Watford this summer.

3 Terence Kongolo

Kongolo arrived at the John Smith's Stadium initially on loan from Monaco in January 2018 before becoming the club's record signing when he made the move permanent that summer for a fee in the region of £17.5 million plus bonuses.

The defender helped the club to survival in the Premier League after his loan move, but despite making 32 appearances the following season, he was unable to prevent their relegation from the top flight.

Kongolo remained with the Terriers in the Championship, making 11 appearances before joining Fulham on loan in January 2020, making the move to Craven Cottage permanent that summer.

2 Steve Mounie

Mounie joined the Terriers from Montpellier in July 2017 for a fee in the region of £11 million.

The striker would go on to spend the next three years at the John Smith's Stadium, scoring 19 goals and providing seven assists in 95 appearances before joining French side Brest in September 2020.

Mounie may not have been a prolific scorer, but he was an important part of the team, underlined by the fact he was a regular under David Wagner, Jan Siewert and Danny Cowley.

1 Aaron Mooy

Mooy joined the Terriers initially on loan from Manchester City in June 2016 and he made an outstanding impact in his first season at the club, scoring four goals and providing 10 assists in 51 appearances to help the Terriers to promotion to the Premier League.

The midfielder was rewarded for his performances as he was named the club's Player of the Year, and he made his move to the John Smith's Stadium permanent in June 2017 for a fee of £8 million, rising to £10 million.

Mooy remained an integral part of the side for the next two seasons in the top flight before joining Brighton & Hove Albion on loan in August 2019, making the move permanent in January 2020.

The 33-year-old scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 120 appearances in his three-year spell in West Yorkshire, and he will certainly be fondly remembered by Town fans.