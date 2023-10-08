Highlights Jonathan Hogg has been at Huddersfield for 10 years, made over 300 appearances, and was part of the team that reached the Premier League, making him a club legend.

Huddersfield Town will want to continue to be a Championship side beyond this season, at the very least.

The Terriers have been suffering lately at the wrong end of the table, and they will hope the change of manager can help them climb away from any trouble.

The current set of Huddersfield players are probably yet to convince some of the fanbase, but they will hope that come the end of their time at the club, they can be remembered for the right reasons.

The Terriers already have a long history of legends at the club, and some of the younger players now have ambitions that they can put their names into history.

So, here at Football League World, we have ranked Huddersfield’s seven biggest club legends…

7 Jonathan Hogg

First on the list is current Huddersfield player Jonathan Hogg. This may be a surprise to some Terriers fans, but the midfielder has been at the club for 10 years now and has been part of their recent success.

Hogg has made over 300 appearances for the club, was a main part of the side that reached the Premier League, and is now their club captain.

Given how long he’s been at the club and what he’s been part of, the experienced midfielder needs to be considered a legend of the club.

6 Jordan Rhodes

Rhodes is also another player that is currently on the books of the Yorkshire side.

The forward has played over 200 games for the Terriers in two different spells, and in that time, he has gone on to become the club’s leading goalscorer of all time.

Rhodes is now well ahead in the scoring charts, as he so far has 96 goals to his name. He may have struggled at times, but given the goals he’s scored and the record he broke, he has to be considered a legend of the club.

5 Mark Lillis

Lillis started his career at Huddersfield in 1978 and stayed with the Terriers until 1985.

In that time, Lillis played 234 games for the club, in which he scored 63 goals. Lillis, who played as a midfielder and a striker, was then sold by Huddersfield to Manchester City, where he finished his first season as the club’s top goalscorer.

Lillis retired from football in 1995 and then went into coaching, where, from 2012 to 2015, he had several spells as Huddersfield’s caretaker manager.

Lillis is one of Huddersfield’s own, and he is fondly remembered by the Terriers faithful after his achievements with the club.

4 Denis Law

Denis Law is another former player who started his career with the Yorkshire side. Law was spotted as a 14-year-old and was invited to go on trail at the club.

In April 1955, Huddersfield signed Law, but it wasn’t until December 1956 that Law made his debut for the club at the age of 16.

His performances for Huddersfield didn’t go unnoticed, as Manchester United’s Sir Matt Busby wanted to sign Law, but the club turned it down. The Scotsman played for the Terriers until 1960, during which time he scored 16 goals in 81 games.

It was thanks to Huddersfield that Law went on to have a successful football career, and he will always be remembered by the Terriers supporters.

3 Marcus Stewart

Huddersfield signed Marcus Stewart from Bristol Rovers in 1996, and in the four years he would be with the Yorkshire side, he became a fan favourite with the fans.

The Terriers signed the forward for a hefty fee at the time, and he repaid the faith shown in him by scoring 59 goals in 136 appearances.

He is currently Huddersfield’s third-top goalscorer in their history, but his timing ended poorly as he was controversially sold to Ipswich Town in 2000.

2 Frank Worthington

Worthington is ranked as the club’s second-biggest legend, as he started his career with the Terriers in 1966.

He stayed with Huddersfield for six years and scored 41 goals in 171 appearances for the club.

The forward set the tone for his career at Huddersfield, and his time at the club was considered successful as he won the Football League Second Division with Huddersfield.

1 Andy Booth

Ranked as Huddersfield’s biggest club legend is former striker Andy Booth.

Booth was born in Huddersfield and began his playing career at the club as a trainee. He made his debut in 1992, and as the seasons went on, he became more and more influential on the team.

In the 1993/94 season, Booth went on to net 29 goals and was a vital part of the Terriers' promotion to Division One.

Booth’s time at the club ended in 1996, and he left as the club’s top goalscorer with 72 goals in all competitions. A record that was only beaten by Rhodes in more recent times.