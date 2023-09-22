An era has ended at Huddersfield Town with Neil Warnock departing the Terriers for a second time.

Having first left in 1995 after winning promotion, Warnock returned in different circumstances earlier this year in February, but he delivered on his goal to save Town from relegation to League One.

With new owner Kevin Nagle now finding his long-term manager in the form of Darren Moore, Warnock has gone out in a blaze of glory, racking up a 37.5 per cent win percentage in his second stint, whilst recording a win record of 40.74% in his first time at the club.

But what about the least successful bosses in Huddersfield's history based on win percentage? Based on head coaches that have been in charge for at least 10 matches, let's take a look at the SIX worst managers in Town's existence.

6 Mark Fotheringham

Huddersfield's most recent manager before Warnock was Fotheringham, and he is also one of their worst ever.

Town were the Scotsman's first actual managerial job, having been an assistant Karlsruhe, Cowdenbeath, Ingolstadt and Hertha Berlin before being handed the reins at the John Smith's Stadium.

In honesty, it could be seen from an early stage that Fotheringham was perhaps not the right fit, and in his 21 matches in charge he won just five of them.

With a win percentage of just 23.81 per cent, Fotheringham was sacked in February and soon after replaced with Warnock.

5 Mick Wadsworth

Taking over from Lou Macari in the summer of 2002, Wadsworth had not long been sacked by Oldham Athletic in the same division - the third tier at the time - but he was handed the role at a club who had just made it to the play-offs the season prior.

Just halfway into his first season though and Wadsworth was almost out of a job, having been sacked by the Town board in January 2003 but because a financial settlement could not be negotiated, he had to stay on until March when he was finally relieved of his duties.

Wadsworth won just the 10 matches of 43 that he took charge of for Town, ending with a win percentage of just 23.26.

4 Steve Smith

Having previously been caretaker boss of the club for five matches, Smith was handed the role of permanent manager in January 1987, but he did not see out the year at the club.

Finishing in 17th position in Division Two (now the Championship) in his first half-season, Smith and Huddersfield began the following campaign terribly and after not winning in their opening 10 fixtures, the Town hierarchy dispensed of Smith.

In his time as full-time boss, Smith won just seven matches out of 33 managed, giving him a win percentage of just 21.21.

3 Malcolm Macdonald

The 1980's weren't kind to Huddersfield managers, and Macdonald - Smith's successor - had an even worse record.

Previously manager of Fulham three years prior, Macdonald arrived at a struggling Terriers and unfortunately could not save them from the dreaded drop to the third tier of English football.

Macdonald was only able to guide them to six league wins in his time as manager and he was sacked before the final match of the 1987-88 season - his record in all competitions was just six wins in 37 matches managed with a win percentage of 16.22 per cent.

2 John Haselden

Initially a physio with the club, Haselden was promoted to manager in 1977 following the departure of Tom Johnston, but he lasted just five months in the role.

A manager for just 18 matches, Haselden only managed to pick up the one win in that time, with six losses and perhaps incredibly 11 draws.

If some of those draws were turned into victories then perhaps he would've stuck around a while longer, but with a win percentage of just 5.56 per cent, Haselden was never going to last long and unsurprisingly that was his only managerial job in his career.

1 Jan Siewert

The appointment of Siewert to replace the successful David Wagner in January 2019 was a complete failure and perhaps doomed from the start.

With the Terriers staring relegation from the Premier League in the face, the club decided to hire Borussia Dortmund's reserve team manager in a bid to try and turn around their fortunes - it didn't work though.

Siewart was sacked just a few games into the 2019-20 Championship season, having won just the once in 19 matches - a win percentage of just 5.26 per cent.